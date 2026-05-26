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Hollywood Inc.

Paramount, pushing to buy Warner Bros., girds for legal challenges

Paramount Pictures studio lot at 5555 Melrose Ave. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 in Hollywood, CA.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Meg James.
By Meg James
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Is Paramount making a Tony Soprano move?

David Ellison’s media company appears to be girding for a big battle with California Atty. General Rob Bonta and fellow state attorneys general who may team up to file a lawsuit aiming to block Paramount’s proposed $111-billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Last week, Paramount hired powerhouse anti-trust attorney Jeffrey Kessler to help defend its proposed takeover of Warner, which owns CNN, TBS, HBO and the prestigious Burbank film and television studios.

Kessler — co-executive chairman of Winston & Strawn in New York — is one of the nation’s top anti-trust lawyers. He most recently led the state attorneys’ case against concert promoter and ticketing firm Live Nation, resulting in a monumental win for the states, including California.

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Now Kessler may be on the opposite side, potentially going after the government to help Paramount build a behemoth that would include CNN and CBS News, two historic film studios and four streaming services.

Skydance Media CEO David Ellison attends the premiere of "Fountain of Youth" at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday, May 19, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

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Ellison’s close ties to President Trump, and widespread concerns about the future of Hollywood, drive anxiety over the tech scion’s $111-billion deal for Warner Bros. Discovery.

The states have not indicated whether they plan to go to court to block Paramount’s takeover of Warner, but Bonta has said Ellison’s proposed consolidation, which is widely expected to lead to layoffs, is problematic.

Paramount declined Tuesday to discuss Kessler’s remit. Kessler was not immediately available for comment.

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Burbank, CA - February 23: A view of the Warner Bros. Studios on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026 in Burbank, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Pressure grows on California attorney general to try to block Paramount’s deal for Warner Bros.

The congressional Democrats want California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta to closely examine how the Paramount-Warner Bros. deal would affect jobs and competition.

Hiring an attorney who is more commonly aligned against big companies, prompted at least one observer to postulate that Paramount could be angling to remove a big name from the legal chess board to prevent him from joining the other side, in the vein of TV mob-boss Tony Soprano.

During the HBO show’s fifth season, Soprano spent months consulting with top divorce attorneys, creating a potential conflict of interest that prevented those lawyers from representing his wife Carmela in the dispute.

Jeffrey Kessler arriving at federal court in Oakland in 2025
Attorney Jeffrey Kessler arrives at federal court in Oakland in a file photo.
(Noah Berger/Associated Press)

Kessler also knows the ins- and outs of a courtroom as well as antitrust settlements, which could benefit Paramount as it seeks to avoid a bruising court challenge.

More than 5,000 artists and other entertainment industry workers already have signed an open letter that urges Bonta to take action to upend the Paramount and Warner Bros. deal.

Ellison and his team have vowed to make $6 billion in cuts following the merger. The combined company would have to contend with $79 billion in deal debt.

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Adding Kessler comes as state attorneys general have been taking a more aggressive role in waging anti-trust fights. Many believe the U.S. Justice Department has been sitting on the sidelines to allow deals favored by President Trump to sail through their legally mandated regulatory reviews.

Trump favors Paramount’s takeover of CNN and other Warner properties.

the Warner Bros. Studios water tower

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Power, politics and a $2.8-billion exit: How Paramount topped Netflix to win Warner Bros.

The Ellisons and their team began plotting their comeback in December, the morning after Netflix clinched its deal to buy Warner Bros.

Paramount’s Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim has made several savvy tactical moves since joining Ellison’s Melrose Avenue firm last fall.

Delrahim, who was Trump’s antitrust chief during his first term, filed paperwork to win the U.S. Justice Department’s blessing in December — soon after Netflix had clinched the bidding war for Warner Bros.

Netflix ultimately bowed out of the auction in late February. And Delrahim’s move gave Ellison’s Paramount a head-start in the regulatory approval process.

The company is waiting for confirmation that the Justice Department will consent to its Warner Bros. purchase. It is separately responding to issues raised by regulators in Europe.

Los Angeles, CA - May 05, 2026 - Scott Niner, president and owner of Dangling Carrot Creative checks on some of the wood work being produced at his shop in North Hollywood on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

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It’s not clear when Bonta or his fellow attorneys general might decide whether to bring a case against Paramount, although the deadline is approaching because Ellison wants to get his deal wrapped up by September.

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Attorneys general also could opt for negotiating a settlement agreement with Paramount, which might be willing to bend to concessions to get the deal approved.

Bonta is leading a challenge against another big merger — TV station owner Nexstar Media Group’s $6.2-billion purchase of rival company, Tegna Inc. Nexstar owns KTLA-TV Channel 5 in Los Angeles and more than 100 other stations.

Nexstar initially argued that Bonta’s action came too late — after Nexstar had gained its federal approvals for the deal. Nexstar also was in the process of consolidating Tegna’s operations and top Tegna executives had cashed out.

The move backfired on Nexstar as a federal judge in Northern California issued a preliminary injunction, ordering Nexstar to halt the Tegna consolidation.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 07: KTLA Channel 5 transmission tower, at Sunset and Bronson, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. The 75th anniversary of KTLA, Los Angeles' original television station. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

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Federal judge could halt Nexstar-Tegna TV station merger

Lawyers for TV station giant Nexstar, which owns KTLA, argued that last month’s mammoth merger with Tegna would not lessen competition.

U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley ruled Tegna must be managed as a separate company pending the outcome of a trial.

On Tuesday, Tegna announced that it hired a former Fox TV station executive, Patrick Paolini, as its chief executive. Beginning next week, Paolini will be responsible for “Tegna’s daily operations, revenue-generating business strategies, local journalism and production, and growth initiatives,” according to a corporate statement.

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Paolini will report to Tegna’s board — not Nexstar.

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Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

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