Dark Horse Comics to close all Things From Another World storefronts

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

After nearly 50 years of selling all things comics, Dark Horse is closing its Things From Another World retail locations.

The publishing house, well known for series such as “Hellboy” and “The Umbrella Academy,” operated two storefronts in Oregon and maintained a flagship store at L.A.’s Universal Citywalk. The Oregon shops will close in June, and the L.A. location will close in September. The company said in a statement that these closures are a part of its efforts to “modernize.”

“This was not an easy decision, and we do not take lightly the impact it has on the people directly affected,” Dark Horse said in a statement.

Advertisement

As the company moves away from the retail business, the Oregon-based publisher said it plans to focus more on its creators and writers, “ensuring they have the development support, creative partnerships, and resources to bring their visions to life across film and television.” Over the years, Dark Horse has become one of the largest comics publishers in the country.

The company also recently launched a games division focused on providing creators with development opportunities in interactive entertainment.

Dark Horse added, “We believe these changes further focus Dark Horse on its successful core publishing and collectibles business and on deepening our relationship with our fans and the retail community alike.”

Advertisement

Hollywood Inc. Gamers, developers protest Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund’s bid to acquire Electronic Arts Last year, gaming giant Electronic Arts announced that it would be acquired by private equity firms for $55 billion. The Players Alliance, a group of gamers, is protesting the deal, citing fears about corporate consolidation in the industry.

The structural changes came a week after Dark Horse Media, which oversees Dark Horse Comics, was rolled into a new parent company, Fellowship Entertainment. The Stockholm-listed entertainment business was formed through a company split at Embracer Group. Under this separation, Fellowship Entertainment is now home to companies such as Dark Horse Media and Crystal Dynamics, as well as IPs such as “The Lord of the Rings” and “Tomb Raider.”

Dark Horse was founded in 1986 by Mike Richardson. He had initially opened Pegasus Books in Bend, Ore., in 1980, with plans to become an author. But as the retail business expanded, he instead decided to get into the publishing industry with Dark Horse. In the first few years of the company, he popularized comic series based on movies such as “Star Wars,” “Aliens” and “Predator.” Today, the company represents over 350 properties across comics, books, films, television, electronic games, toys and collectibles.

The closing of Things From Another World at Universal Citywalk marks the loss of another legacy comic store in the city. In recent years, many storied shops such as Geoffrey’s Comics in Torrance, Earth-2 Comics in Sherman Oaks and Hi De-Ho Comics in Santa Monica have all been forced to close due in part to a struggling retail market.