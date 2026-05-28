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Joy Behar temporarily steps back from ‘The View,’ as she takes her play to London

Joy Behar tilts her hand and puts her hands on her heart during an episode of 'The View'
File photo of Joy Behar on the set of The View.
(Al Drago / ABC)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
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Joy Behar is trading her usual spot at “The View’s” roundtable for the spotlight in one of London’s West End theaters.

The comedian, who is one of the talk show’s longest-running hosts, is taking a temporary leave from the daytime program to take her play, “My First Ex-Husband,” overseas for the first time. The 83-year-old TV personality announced her break on Tuesday, on the podcast, “Behind the Table,” a companion program of “The View.”

“I fly to Paris this week, and then I go take the Chunnel to London after a week, and I’ll be in London a second week doing my play, ‘My First Ex-Husband,’ at the Boulevard Theatre in the West End,” Behar said on the podcast.

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THE VIEW - 1/7/26 - Marjorie Taylor Greene is a guest on "The View" airing on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. "The View" airs Monday - Friday, 11am - 12 noon ET on ABC. (ABC/Lou Rocco) MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE, SUNNY HOSTIN, ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN

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Behar confirmed she has already pre-taped several installments of “The Weekend View,” ahead of her absence. She will miss the next two weeks of tapings. Her last appearance on the weekday edition of the show is Thursday.

In Behar’s absence, several “View” regulars will step in. Brian Teta, the show’s producer, said on the podcast that Sheryl Underwood, Kara Swisher and Ana Navarro will make appearances in the coming weeks. Whoopi Goldberg, another one of the talk show’s staple personalities, will also be coming in on Fridays, which is her usual day off.

“I don’t think she knows yet, but I’ll let her know that she’s going to be here,” Teta joked of Goldberg’s new responsibility.

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Los Angeles, CA - October 20: Actress Jennifer Hudson is photographed in promotion of her lead role in the Aretha Franklin biopic, "Respect," at the Four Seasons hotel, in Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

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Behar’s play, “My First Ex-Husband,” first debuted off-Broadway in New York in 2025. The comedian wrote the show over the span of 12 years. The story follows a rotating cast who tell chaotic stories about past relationships. The play is set to debut in the coming weeks, according to Behar. She and Jackie Hoffman will be two American narrators for the show, while two British actresses perform the scenes.

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Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

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