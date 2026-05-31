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Two bald eagles seen taking it easy in L.A. County park

A bald eagle in a nest with an eaglet
A pair of bald eagles, like one pictured here near the Santa Ana River in March 2024, took up refuge in a tree in an undisclosed Los Angeles County park, according to the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
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A pair of nesting bald eagles has been spotted in Los Angeles County, according to a recent Instagram post from the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation.

In the video posted Friday, the two eagles are perched on a high tree branch in an undisclosed location. Native nesting birds, like bald eagles, are protected under federal law, and disturbing active nests can “disrupt breeding and impact their success,” the department said in the post.

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The department did not immediately respond to a request Sunday for comment about where the eagles took up refuge.

Southern California residents should give nesting birds plenty of space and avoid lingering near nest sites, the post said.

If possible, residents should hold off on tree trimming or vegetation clearing during nesting season. Dogs should also remain leashed and under control around trees and shrubs where birds may be nesting, and residents also should not fly drones near wildlife.

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If a nestling is in distress, the department said to contact the San Dimas Raptor Rescue Center for advice at (626) 559-5732.

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Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

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