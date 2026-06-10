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Hollywood Inc.

AMC postpones its interactive concert series as summer box office soars

Paris Hilton performs during Day 1 of the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 25, 2025 in Indio, California.
Paris Hilton performs during Day 1 of the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 25, 2025 in Indio, California.
(Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
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AMC’s plan to launch a new interactive live concert series in theaters is on ice, for now. With a booming box office full of films like “Obsession,” “Backrooms” and “Scary Movie,” the theater chain has postponed the concert project until later this year.

In a statement, AMC said due to the “robust lineup of upcoming films and strong advance ticket sales in the weeks ahead,” it needed to make some programming adjustments. Some of the major upcoming releases for June include Disney’s “Toy Story 5” and Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day.”

Acts like Bebe Rexha, Paris Hilton, Kim Petras and Marren Morris were lined up to test out the new format next week, as a part of the Girls Night Live concert series.

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The chain is partnering with live entertainment company Arena One to bring new technology to theaters. This tech would allow artists on a remote stage to see, hear and respond to the theater audience, in effect turning your local cinema into a stadium, the companies said. Fans who already purchased tickets have received refunds.

A woman stands in front of a wall with a taped outline of a doorway.

Hollywood Inc.

Move over, Grogu. Internet culture soars as ‘Backrooms’ and ‘Obsession’ top the box office

Low-budget horror films ‘Backrooms’ and ‘Obsession’ are leading the box office, showing the power of internet culture on the big screen.

The series was initially marketed as a new draw to get customers to the theaters, but given the strong box office numbers so far this year, it’s clear the demand for theaters is already growing

Focus Features’ “Obsession” is now nearing $230 million in global box office revenue, according to Box Office Mojo, and is the studio’s highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office.

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Similarly, A24’s “Backrooms” is the indie studio’s highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office, with nearly $140 million. It pulled in $100 million at the box office only six days after its initial release.

Esta imagen, difundida por Universal Pictures,

Entertainment & Arts

‘The Odyssey’ is slamming AMC’s website because of fans’ epic demand for tickets

If you want tickets to Christopher Nolan’s epic ‘The Odyssey,’ you’ll need to get in line. On Thursday, wait times on the AMC website reached an hour as hopeful moviegoers scrambled to secure seats.

Most recently, “Scary Movie” topped the box office last weekend with a $105.5M worldwide debut, ranking among the top five biggest R-rated comedy openings of all time.

AMC said it will announce new dates and additional artists for the interactive concert series in the coming months.

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Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

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