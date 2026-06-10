The Director’s Guild reaches a tentative agreement with studios

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The Director’s Guild of America has struck a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, completing the negotiation cycle for Hollywood’s major unions.

SAG-AFTRA ratified its contract last week, the Writers Guild approved its deal back in April, and the DGA has similarly landed on a new contract, after nearly a month of negotiations. The latest deal with major film and TV studios was announced on Tuesday, but its terms have not yet been disclosed.

The Directors Guild, led by its president Christopher Nolan, reportedly entered negotiations in hopes of improving conditions to create new jobs, bulk up its health fund, and increase protections against generative AI.

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Hollywood Inc. SAG-AFTRA members approve deal with major studios SAG-AFTRA says the new four-year deal offers protections related to artificial intelligence, increases minimum wage rates by 3% annually and merges the pension plans of previously separate unions SAG and AFTRA.

“The tentative agreement will be presented to the DGA National Board for approval,” the DGA said in a statement. “Consistent with the Guild’s longstanding practice, terms of the agreement will not be released publicly until the National Board has completed its review.”

Negotiations started on May 11, and the current contract is set to expire on June 30. Once the DGA National Board approves the new contract, it will be sent to its members for a ratification vote. The union represents nearly 20,000 helmers, assistant directors, associate directors, unit production managers and stage managers.

Hollywood Inc. Writers Guild members ratify new contract with studios After a surprisingly quick negotiation with the film and TV studios, the members of the Writers Guild of America have officially ratified a new four-year contract.

The studios said they are “pleased” to have reached this latest tentative agreement with DGA.

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“We appreciate the hard work and commitment of our guild partners in achieving a fair deal that helps advance a stable and successful entertainment industry,” AMPTP said in a statement.

The DGA’s tentative contract marks the last few steps of the current Hollywood union negotiation cycle. The previous one in 2023 was marked by the industry-stopping strikes from SAG-AFTRA and WGA and the industry is still feeling its impacts. But this year’s bargaining season was much quieter and noncontroversial. SAG-AFTRA and WGA will reconvene with the studios for bargaining in 2030, as they all signed four-year contracts.