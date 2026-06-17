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Hollywood Inc.

The phone-sized dramas competing with theaters are coming to theaters

A view of an AMC Theater in New York on March 5, 2021.
(Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
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Before the lights dim and the trailers roll, moviegoers will start to see microdrama ads in movie theaters.

National CineMedia (NCM), the company responsible for the pre-show programming on the big screen, announced a new partnership with AI-native microseries studio aTwist on Wednesday. The company will begin advertising aTwist’s upcoming slate of vertical series in theaters later this summer.

“Movie theaters have always been where people go to lose themselves in storytelling,” Mike Rosen, NCM’s chief revenue officer, said in a statement. “This partnership brings new, exciting content to the pre-show experience, and gives brands the opportunity to speak more authentically to an audience that is naturally drawn to compelling, innovative content.”

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The partnership was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The deal will feature brand-sponsored series, previews of aTwist originals and a QR code that will take viewers directly to the aTwist platform.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 15, 2026: Camera operator Briana Monat, left, director of photography Brittney Janae Butler, center, and Issa Rae, at right, on set during 'Screen Time' production at Hoorae's office in Los Angeles on Friday, May 15, 2026. Issa Rae's new micro-drama series on TikTok called Screen Time is projected to be the biggest series ever for TikTok, based on viewership. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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These advertisements will be integrated into NCM’s regular programming, which spans more than 18,500 screens in over 1,650 theaters nationwide. The advertiser works with major movie chains like AMC, Cinemark and Regal, across 185 markets. NCM was founded in 2002 and is best known for its “Noovie” preshow hosted by Maria Menounos.

ATwist is set to launch later this summer. The L.A.-based company, founded by former Hollywood executives Jana Winograde, Susan Rovner and Lloyd Braun, is entering an increasingly competitive format.

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Microdramas, which originated in China, have continued to gain traction in the U.S.. Some of the industry’s major players include ReelShort and DramaBox. The short-form content, engineered for a vertical phone screen, has drawn comparisons to a new addictive form of soap opera. The vertical video market is expected to generate around $150 billion in revenue this year, according to media consulting firm Owl & Co.

camera operator films an actor Diego Escobar seen on a display

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Micro dramas, short chapters of romantic dramas, have helped supply more jobs to the struggling entertainment industry. But the lower-cost productions are raising concerns among Hollywood labor unions.

Brands like Marc Jacobs and Crocs have already positioned the storytelling format as a way to advertise new products and reach new audiences.

By advertising to moviegoers, aTwist is hoping to distinguish itself among its competitors.

“We built aTwist around the belief that great storytelling should meet audiences wherever they are,” Jana Winograde, aTwist’s chief executive officer said in a statement.

“There is no better partner than NCM to introduce microseries to moviegoers and bring our storytelling into one of the most immersive entertainment environments.”

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Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

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