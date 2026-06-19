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Hollywood Inc.

As Hollywood leans into AI, the real battle is over likeness and who gets paid

Brian Grazer is photographed at home in Santa Monica.
Brian Grazer is photographed at home in Santa Monica on Friday, October 16, 2020.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
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  • Hollywood’s AI debate has shifted from whether to use it to how: dealmakers like Brian Grazer now use tools like Claude to speed development while keeping human writers.
  • Adoption is increasingly client-driven — Promise’s Jamie Byrne said studios set their own rules by “risk appetite,” and those slow to adopt tend to fall behind.
  • The sharpest fights are over consent: SAG-AFTRA’s contract separates authorized replicas from synthetic creations, while CAA’s “Vault” lets clients license — and control — their likeness.

When Brian Grazer has an idea for a movie, he now starts with a chatbot. The co-founder of Imagine Entertainment — the company behind “A Beautiful Mind,” “Apollo 13” and “Liar Liar” — said he sits down with Anthropic’s AI assistant, Claude, to rough out a story before handing it to a writer.

“You can build the whole thing into an outline. You still need a screenwriter. I always believe you need a screenwriter,” Grazer said during a keynote at UCLA’s Entertainment Symposium on Thursday. What once could have taken up to a year, he said, now takes him about a week — but the human writer stays.

That balance — AI as an accelerant rather than a replacement — captures where much of Hollywood has landed in practice. Amazon MGM, Lionsgate, Netflix and Disney have all made major investments in the technology. The sharper question at the symposium, which drew many of the industry’s top lawyers and dealmakers to the Westwood campus, was not whether to use AI but how: who authorizes it, how far it goes and who gets paid.

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MANHATTAN BEACH, CA - April 17, 2026: Director Jon Erwin stands in front of a screen of LED panels called, "The Volume," which he used to film scenes from his Amazon Prime series, "The House of David," and his upcoming series, "The Old Stories: Moses," at Manhattan Beach Studios in Manhattan Beach on April 17, 2026. The panels of images, show scenes from, "The House of David." Erwin used 40 AI scenes in the first season of his Amazon Prime show, "House of David," and 400 in season two. For Old Stories: Moses, he used AI for wide shots, stunt-heavy battle sequences, and generate large crowds to showcase the grand scope of biblical stories. Turning 150 extras to 100,000 crowd expansion or scenes of Moses parting the Red sea, which would otherwise be cost-prohibitive were done with AI. His generative AI tool stack contains 30 different AI tools. Each serves a distinct purposes from up-resing videos and turning still images to photoreal moving shots, to changing the environments from a human actor's video performance and extending sets digitally. The red line he wouldn't cross is generating the performances of actors. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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Amid rapid technological change, a growing number of filmmakers and companies in Southern California are using AI tools to radically rethink how films and TV shows are made.

For the companies building the tools, the answer increasingly comes from the client. Studios, production companies and distributors regularly approach Promise, a generative AI company, to bring AI into their productions, and each arrives with its own usage guidelines, said the company’s president, Jamie Byrne. Those rules govern which AI models Promise may use and what protections apply — effectively letting each client decide how heavily AI figures into the work.

“It comes down to a risk appetite,” Byrne said during a panel on AI. “We know that there’s talent that are staunchly against it. We know that there are many who are okay with it.”

He framed adoption as a competitive necessity: “Every time there’s a technology change, certain studios or production companies rise. Others fall, and it’s usually the ones that are not leaning into the new tool.”

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EL SEGUNDO-CA-NOVEMBER 17, 2024: Demi Moore is photographed at the Los Angeles Times on November 17, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Demi Moore says Hollywood has to ‘find ways’ to work with AI, not fight it

When asked how AI is impacting the way Hollywood does business, Demi Moore said the industry needs to work with the new technology, not against it.

Ron Howard, also of Imagine Entertainment, argued the limits will ultimately be set elsewhere — by viewers. “Sure, it’s about efficiencies and budgets, but more than anything, audiences are going to tell us where those restrictions are,” he said. He expects AI-generated content to settle into its own subgenre over time, with audiences signaling what they will accept.

The most contested ground is labor, where consent has become the dividing line. The emergence of synthetic performers such as Tilly Norwood has made AI a central issue in SAG-AFTRA’s contract. The union’s most recent agreement draws a clear line between authorized digital replicas, which use a performer’s likeness with their consent, and fully synthetic creations.

Martin Scorsese attends the premiere of "Die My Love" at AMC Lincoln Square on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in New York.

Entertainment & Arts

Martin Scorsese is betting on AI to transform the storyboarding process

Martin Scorsese is joining AI firm Black Forest Labs as an advisor to ‘push the bounds of creativity.’

Talent agencies are organizing around the same principle. In recent years, Creative Artists Agency began digitally scanning clients into what it calls the CAA Vault, building a replica of a client’s image, likeness and voice while leaving the talent in complete control of how it is used.

That control is beginning to carry real value, said Tammy Brandt, CAA’s deputy general counsel, who said she is seeing more deals that involve digital likeness. Hollywood has been slow to work out how to monetize these replicas, she said, but once it does, audiences will start to encounter them more often.

“You have to lean into the technology and understand what it can do, and honestly, how you can make money, work with talent and with creative assets in a way that the user is interested in,” Brandt said. “There’s a little bit of trial and error as you go with that.”

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Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

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