Google invests $75 million in A24

Renate Reinsve portrays a therapist who goes through an otherworldly portal in search of her patient in the movie “Backrooms.”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Google on Monday announced it has invested in movie studio A24, as the two companies collaborate on new tools for artists that use artificial intelligence technology.

The Mountain View-based tech giant invested around $75 million into A24, the studio behind popular movies including horror film “Backrooms” and drama “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” according to a person familiar with the partnership who declined to be named. The collaboration is not a data training agreement, the source added.

The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

“By anchoring Google DeepMind’s innovations directly within the creative process, A24 and its filmmakers can help shape new technology in service of their vision and expand their storytelling possibilities,” Eli Collins, a vice president of product with Google DeepMind in a blog post on Monday. “This hands-on collaboration provides Google DeepMind with invaluable feedback and guidance from leading artists.”

Advertisement

Google DeepMind is a team working to build the next generation of AI systems “safely and responsibly,” according to its website. Under the A24-Google Deepmind partnership, the two businesses will work on using technology to help with “new workflows and technique,” Collins wrote.

As AI becomes more prominent, some creatives have expressed concerns that the technology could take away their livelihoods and are worried their work is being used to train AI models without their permission or compensation.

Other Hollywood directors say that AI has been helpful in testing out bold ideas, speeding up certain processes and getting shots that would not have been possible without the technology. Google has been collaborating with different artists, including Darren Aronofsky’s venture Primordial Soup, giving them access to Google’s AI tools for film making.

Advertisement

Google also has funded films that discuss AI technology.

So far there have been few studios boasting prominent deals with AI companies. Last year, Disney and OpenAI had a major licensing deal. That ended when the Sora app shut down.

Hollywood Inc. Fake actor deepens anxiety over AI in Hollywood The Dutch creator of an AI-generated actor named Tilly Norwood created a backlash in Hollywood when she said she would soon be signed by a talent agency.

“Hunger Games” studio Lionsgate recently expanded its partnership with AI startup Runway and has taken equity in the company. The companies plan to co-develop projects including a short-form series drawing on some of the studio’s intellectual property. The financial terms were not disclosed. Runway also has a deal with AMC Networks to use AI tools for marketing and developing shows.

Google’s roughly $75 million contribution in A24 is in line with other investment made into the studio in the past by other financial backers, according to a person familiar with the deal who declined to be named. In 2024, A24 raised a funding round led by Thrive Capital, although Google’s investment is part of a strategic partnership not a capital raising effort, the source said.