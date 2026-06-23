‘The ability to say no’: artists demand consent over AI use of their music

Waveforms of audio files from various instruments are displayed on a computer screen during the creation of an AI musical piece at SUNO, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Cambridge, Mass.

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A coalition of advocacy groups for artists, songwriters and managers is warning musicians about the growing risks of artificial intelligence music.

Recently, many major record labels have inked deals with AI music start-ups like Suno, Udio and Klay. But the coalition, which includes organizations like the Music Artists Coalition and the Songwriters of North America, argues in a new letter that “artists and songwriters whose works, voices, performances, likenesses and creative identities make those deals valuable are not being meaningfully consulted.”

The letter, released on Monday, stated that many artists and songwriters in existing recording and publishing agreements are currently receiving letters from their labels and publishers claiming that they “will be opted in to AI-related uses by default, with little actual choice offered.” Even, new artists are receiving agreements that include “AI rights clauses as a standard condition of signing.”

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“We support innovation and recognise that AI can create new opportunities for music,” wrote the coalition in the letter. “However artists are not simply catalogue assets, and innovation cannot be used to override artists’ rights.”

The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), a live entertainment advocacy group that signed the letter, said many of its members are coming to the organization with label contracts that include “non-negotiable AI usage clauses.”

“We can’t allow for contract language signed decades before this technology existed to be the standard bearer. These rights belong to the creators and they get the final say on usage,” said Nathaniel Marro, NITO’s executive director in a statement to The Times.

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Recently, many major record labels have inked deals with AI music start-ups like Suno, Udio and Klay. But the coalition, which includes organizations like the Music Artists Coalition and the Songwriters of North America, argues that “artists and songwriters whose works, voices, performances, likenesses and creative identities make those deals valuable are not being meaningfully consulted.”

A spokesperson for IFPI, the recording industry’s global trade body, said “music companies are leading the fight to protect artists’ and songwriters’ rights in the age of AI.”

“While our members have taken different approaches, they share the same fundamental objectives: combating the unauthorized use of music and establishing licensing models that return revenue to artists and songwriters.”

Hollywood Inc. Musicians shortchanged by AI deals with labels, lawsuit alleges American Federation of Musicians alleges that Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group have not compensated musicians as part of the companies’ settlement with AI companies Suno and Udio.

The coalition is asking the industry to move forward on AI deals only under four conditions: that musicians directly consent to any agreement; that artists receive fair compensation; that there be transparency between the companies and the talent; and that companies make a public commitment to end contracts built on default AI opt-ins and forced AI clauses.

“Artists need a real seat in these conversations, clear terms on revenue share, and the ability to say no without losing their deal,” Ron Gubitz, the Music Artists Coalition’s executive director said in a statement.

This letter comes at a time when policymakers are reviewing copyright rules in response to AI and when streaming platforms and social media platforms are overflowing with AI-generated music.

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A little over two weeks ago, the American Federation of Musicians sued Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group. The complaint claims the major labels “received significant compensation” from the AI companies for past copyright violations and licensed “substantial” portions of their music catalogs to them, but haven’t shared that with the musicians.

Despite the confrontational tone of the letter, some signatories struck a more conciliatory note. Overall, the industry seems to be receptive to these AI changes, said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers of the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), another signatory advocacy group. At this point in AI’s development, he added, everyone in the industry — from artists and labels to AI start-ups and policymakers — has a responsibility to establish effective guardrails.

“The companies building these technologies understand that trust is essential to long-term success, and trust begins with respecting creators’ rights,” said Stiggers in a statement to The Times. “There’s still important work ahead, but we’re encouraged that the conversation has shifted from whether protections are needed to how we build them together.”

“The structures being created now will shape the music ecosystem for years to come,” said the coalition’s letter. “The future of music must be built with artists, songwriters and their representatives, not imposed on them.”

Times Staff Writer Wendy Lee contributed to this report.