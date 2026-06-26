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Hollywood Inc.

DGA ratifies four-year contract with major studios

Directors Guild of America headquarters in 2023 in Los Angeles.
Directors Guild of America headquarters in 2023 in Los Angeles.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-SEPTEMBER 12, 2018: Wendy Lee, business reporter, Los Angeles Times
By Wendy Lee
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The Directors Guild of America on Thursday night said it approved a four-year contract with major studios.

The new contract will boost studio contributions to DGA’s healthcare plan, increase minimum salaries and offer AI protections. The DGA declined to say how many voted in favor of the contract, but in a memo to members, union President Christopher Nolan and National Executive Director Russell Hollander said members “voted overwhelmingly” to ratify it.

“Throughout this process, our focus was clear: protect our members, strengthen the Guild, and address the challenges facing our industry during a period of profound change,” Nolan and Hollander wrote in a memo to members sent on Thursday. “... We have achieved critical wins that put the Guild in a position to further protect our members economic and creative rights now and into the future.”

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LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 05: Directors Guild of America headquarters along the 7900 block of Sunset Blvd., on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. The Directors Guild of America said it has reached a "historic deal" with the major studios on a new three-year film and TV contract. In a statement, the DGA negotiating committee said that it reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers that includes wage increases, a new structure to pay foreign residuals - which had been a key priority for the union - and restrictions on the use of AI. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

DGA’s board backs tentative contract with major studios

The DGA’s board on Friday unaminously voted to recommend their members to approve a four-year contract with major studios.

The newly ratified contract provides some stability in Hollywood, about three years after a summer of strikes led by Writers Guild of America and performers guild SAG-AFTRA. WGA approved a contract with major studios under the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in April and SAG-AFTRA members ratified their contract in June. All the contracts extend the terms to four years instead of three years, which studios had sought out.

The AMPTP in a statement thanked DGA, WGA and SAG-AFTRA “for their thoughtful and collaborative approach to negotiations.”

“Together, we reached agreements that deliver substantial gains for guild members while supporting greater stability across the entertainment business,” the AMPTP said. “We are encouraged by the trust built throughout this cycle and look forward to building on that momentum to advance opportunity and shared success across our industry.”

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The new DGA contract starts on July 1 and runs through June 30, 2030. Key aspects of the agreement include major studios increasing their contribution to DGA’s health plan by 24.4% over four years. In return, the DGA would recommend changes to its plan’s trustees including “modest” increases to the eligibility threshold and annual premiums.

L to R: Cillian Murphy (as J. Robert Oppenheimer) and writer, director, and producer Christopher Nolan on the set of OPPENHEIMER.

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Christopher Nolan elected to lead the Directors Guild of America

Among the most successful directors of his generation, Nolan called being named president of the guild “one of the greatest honors of my career.”

The contract also increases minimum salaries on many jobs by 2.5% in the first year and up 3% for each of the following years in the agreement.

The contract also adds more rules around the use of AI technology, including requiring that directors oversee any footage created by artificial intelligence.

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Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

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