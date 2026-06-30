After Amazon drops OpenAI movie ‘Artificial,’ film finds new home at Neon

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A Hollywood portrayal of OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman portrayed by actor Andrew Garfield will be released later this year, after Amazon MGM Studios dropped the movie.

“Artificial,” which chronicles Altman‘s 2023 ouster from OpenAI and his reinstatement as CEO, was acquired by Neon, the studio announced Tuesday.

“The acquisition underscores Neon’s commitment to partnering with visionary filmmakers, and bringing ambitious cinema to audiences around the world,” the studio said in a statement. “‘Artificial’ will compete in this year’s Oscar race.”

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The film has a critical take on artificial intelligence, according to two sources briefed on it who declined to be named. That portrayal caused Amazon to want to distance itself from the film, given the company’s $50-billion investment in OpenAI, the sources said.

Amazon declined to comment on the claims. In a statement, the company said it has “the utmost respect and admiration” for the movie’s director, Luca Guadagnino. “We believe that ‘Artificial’ will be better served if it were released by a different studio and are working closely with the filmmaking team to find the film a new home,” Amazon said.

Puck News first reported Amazon dropping the movie.

Other studios, including Netflix and A24, screened “Artificial.” Netflix passed on the film.

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Amazon’s decision to drop the film comes at a time when Hollywood is grappling with the growth of artificial intelligence. Some creatives are concerned that the technology could displace jobs; others worry that their likenesses are being used to train AI models without their permission or compensation.

Meanwhile, many AI companies are eager to work with studios, saying their AI tools can help speed processes and reduce costs.

To foster more nuanced discussions about artificial intelligence, Google is collaborating with talent management firm Range Media Partners to develop films that present a less dystopian view of the technology.

Amazon passing on the film raises questions about whether tech company-backed studios would be willing to release movies that are critical of innovations in which they have a stake. It could create a chilling effect, said Bob Thompson, director of Syracuse University’s Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture.

“The chilling effect could not only be on films critical of AI, they could be on films critical of all kinds of things that these companies have their tentacles in,” Thompson said.

Stories about tech company founders can be attractive to audiences, most notably with the 2010 film “The Social Network” about the founding of Facebook. That film earned $225 million worldwide at the box office, according to Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends at Rentrak. “The Social Network” came out a time when many people were talking about Facebook and had big talent behind it, including director David Fincher, Dergarabedian said.