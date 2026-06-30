Disneyland to offer $59 evening tickets next month

A statue of Walt Disney holding hands with Mickey Mouse at the center of a garden by Aurora’s castle in Disneyland

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Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will offer $59 tickets for select evening admission to either theme park as part of a new promotion.

The one-day, one-park evening ticket offer will allow attendees to enter Disney California Adventure at 5 p.m. or Disneyland at 7 p.m. Park reservations are still required, as has been the case since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offer only applies for admission from July 12 through August 5 on Sundays to Wednesdays.

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Disneyland Resort is commemorating its 70th anniversary through August 9, and has introduced new shows and additions to rides as part of the occasion.

Walt Disney Co.’s theme parks and experiences business are a crucial boost to its finances, making up about 56% of the company’s operating income last fiscal year.

During the Burbank-based company’s most recent earnings call in May, Disney executives said attendance at its U.S.-based parks was down 1% compared to the prior year, a shift they attributed to “continued softness” in international visitations. However, the company said at the time that it was starting to move past those issues.

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Disney’s experiences division reported $9.5 billion in revenue in that fiscal second quarter, up 7% compared with the same period a year ago, which executives said was due to higher guest spending domestically and more capacity on its cruise line.