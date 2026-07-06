AI actor Tilly Norwood to star in first movie

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Controversial AI actor Tilly Norwood will star in her first movie, a comedy drama called “Misaligned.”

The AI film portrays Tilly as an AI being with “no real body” and no lived experience but with access to everyone else’s, according to Particle 6, the London-based company behind Norwood.

Norwood drew intense ire from many Hollywood actors last year, when an executive behind her creation said Norwood would soon be signed to a talent agency. Some actors worried that AI characters trained on human likenesses without permission or compensation could one day replace them in movies and shows.

Advertisement

Particle 6 emphasized that the movie is a “hybrid production” with film and TV professionals working with AI specialists.

“Our ambition with Tilly Norwood has always been to show the creative industry what is possible with AI at any one point in time,” said Eline van der Velden, Particle 6 chief executive in a statement. der Velden said the film will help traditional filmmakers “upskill and transition to a world where AI will play an increasingly important part.”

Hollywood Inc. Fake actor deepens anxiety over AI in Hollywood The Dutch creator of an AI-generated actor named Tilly Norwood created a backlash in Hollywood when she said she would soon be signed by a talent agency.

“We remain passionate about helping people develop AI skills that will ensure they – and the industry – continue to thrive,” der Velden said.

Advertisement

In “Misaligned,” the plot progresses when Tilly is later convinced by a rogue bot to ignore her guardrails and start developing ambitions of her own, which make her more human and famous, and “Tilly begins to develop shame that her very being has been built on the whole of humanity,” Particle 6 said.

“The film will absolutely be funny, chaotic and self-aware — very Tilly,” van der Velden said in a statement. “But underneath it, there’s something deeper about identity, performance, and our very human fears around AI. And yes, art will most definitely be imitating life.”

AI remains a controversial topic in Hollywood, as many people in the entertainment industry are preparing themselves for the way the technology will change jobs and the way things are done. AI companies have touted how their tools could lower the cost and the amount of time it takes to produce visual effects . Meanwhile, writers and actors have expressed worries about their work being misused to train AI models.

“They are taking our professional members’ work that has been created, sometimes over generations, without permission, without compensation and without acknowledgment, building something new,” SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin said last year regarding the controversy surrounding Tilly Norwood.

“But the truth is, it’s not new. It manipulates something that already exists, so the conceit that it isn’t harming actors — because it is its own new thing — ignores the fundamental truth that it is taking something that doesn’t belong to them,” Astin said.

SAG-AFTRA did not immediately return a request for comment on Tilly’s first movie.

The union has been advocating for more AI protections for actors, recently approving a contract with major studios in which producers agreed to “a principle strongly favoring human performances” and that producers would only use a synthetic if it “brings significant additional value to the motion picture.” If a producer decided to use a synthetic in a role that could be done by a human, they would need to notify the union and bargain in good faith.

Advertisement

SAG-AFTRA is also supporting the NO FAKES Act, a federal bill that would give individuals the authorization to use their own voice and likeness in digital replicas and creates a way to hold bad actors liable.