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Disneyland to offer $71 tickets for Anaheim residents

A photograph shows the exterior of the Disneyland Railroad Station.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
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Disneyland Resort is rolling out the red carpet for its closest neighbors with a limited-time $71 ticket deal exclusive to Anaheim residents.

The one-day, one-park promotion runs from July 20 through October 8, a timeframe that includes Halloween celebrations at Disneyland. Anaheim residents over the age of 10 can also purchase discounted one-day Park Hopper tickets during this time for $104. For children aged 3 to 9, either one-day, one-park tickets or one-day Park Hopper passes can be had for $50. Park reservations are required.

Disneyland has offered deals for Anaheim residents in the past. But this promotion comes less than a week after the theme park announced a limited-time $59 evening ticket offer. Already, that deal has sold out for all dates.

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ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 27: General views of the Disneyland Monorail outside the Disneyland Resort on May 27, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Hollywood Inc.

Disney’s theme parks revenue holds steady, despite national economic concerns

Walt Disney Co.’s theme parks division reported an increase in revenue and slight boost to operating income in the company’s fiscal second quarter earnings released Wednesday.

Together, the two promotions highlight the importance of local visitors for Disneyland. Earlier this year, an executive said the theme park’s high volume of California attendees helped mitigate a dip in international tourism. More than 50% of the Anaheim theme park’s audience has typically been from California.

The Burbank media and entertainment company had previously signaled it would pivot its marketing and promotional efforts toward domestic visitors as it monitored the headwinds affecting international attendance.

In May, Disney executives said its U.S. theme parks had a 1% drop in attendance compared to the previous year, which the company attributed to “continued softness” in international visitors. However, during a second-quarter earnings call, Disney leaders said the park was starting to move past those headwinds.

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Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She also writes the weekly Wide Shot newsletter about the business of Hollywood. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

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