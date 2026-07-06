Xbox cuts 3,200 jobs as gaming business struggles

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Xbox is hitting the reset button.

Microsoft’s video game division plans to eliminate 3,200 jobs, or around 20% of its staff over the next year, as part of a sweeping reorganization to revive the company’s lagging games division.

The cuts are driven by an increasingly challenging gaming landscape, said Xbox’s CEO Asha Sharma in a note to staff on Monday.

“Our business today is not healthy,” Sharma wrote, adding that Xbox is operating at margins three to 10 times lower than comparable businesses. “We must reset Xbox.”

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Although it has made some major investments, including the $69 billion acqusition of Activision Blizzard in 2023, Xbox hasn’t produced enough hit games as it has faced mounting competition.

The Redmond, Washington-based company has laid off thousands of staff and canceled many projects since the acquisition of Santa Monica-based Activision, best known for its popular “Call of Duty” franchise.

Some of the company’s biggest rivals are Sony’s PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Steam, the digital storefront for PC games.

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These layoffs are a part of a bigger effort to downsize Microsoft. In all, the tech giant is eliminating about 2% of its workforce.

Business Meta begins 8,000 job cuts in AI efficiency push Meta Platforms Inc. is alerting thousands of employees that they’re being laid off, part of a previously announced restructuring aimed at reducing costs while the company invests heavily in artificial intelligence.

At Xbox, 1,600 jobs will be cut on Monday, the rest over the next 12 months, the company said.

In addition to slashing its workforce, the company is shedding four of its studios. Montreal-based Compulsion Games and San Francisco-based Double Fine Productions will be spun out and returned to private ownership. Ninja Theory and Undead Labs will be sold to new, undisclosed owners. Sharma said that these businesses added “meaningful value” to Xbox, but did not grow at the pace they expected.

“As that happened, our core business weakened, and we added more teams, more investment, and more time, hoping for a better outcome,” Sharma said in a statement. “And now the industry is facing the most severe hardware crisis in its history. We must reset XBOX.”

Xbox accounts for roughly 6% of Microsoft‘s business, but remains one of its most influential brands. The division was launched in 2001 and has become one of the largest presences in the gaming industry. Xbox is known for making gaming consoles and publishing games like “Halo.”

During Covid-19, the video game industry saw a massive surge as people looked for ways to entertain themselves at home. But, since then, many companies are struggling as they adjust to increased production costs and changes in demand.

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Additionally, investing in artificial intelligence remains a priority for Microsoft. The tech company most recently spent over $100 billion on a partnership with OpenAI. Microsoft has a 27% ownership stake in the startup.

“These changes are about a bigger future for XBOX, not a smaller one. The next decade of gaming will be larger, more global, and more creative than anything we’ve seen before,” Sharma wrote. “This year, we’ll invest as much in XBOX as we ever have, but we’ll invest with greater focus, greater discipline, and greater clarity, all in service of making XBOX where the world plays and creates.”

