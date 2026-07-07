35 indie movies and Disney’s new animated film ‘Hexed’ receive a California film tax credit

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Nearly three dozen indie movies, along with big animated projects from Walt Disney Co. and Universal Pictures’ DreamWorks Animation, will receive a California tax credit for filming in the Golden State.

A total of 41 films were approved during this latest round of production incentives, which marks the final awards for the year, the California Film Commission said Tuesday. Among them were 35 indie films, most of which had budgets lower than $10 million.

Ben Affleck’s production company Artists Equity was awarded a $7 million tax credit for its indie film “Gingerbread Men,” which has a budget higher than $10 million. The company had previously received state subsidies for the 2012 political thriller “Argo” and 2025’s “The Accountant 2.”

Advertisement

Several major studios were also approved for the incentive. DreamWorks Animation will receive a $19.2 million tax credit for its “Shrek” spin-off, “Donkey,” which is set for release in 2028, and was awarded a financial offset of $7.8 million for a yet-untitled feature.

The credits will allow DreamWorks Animation to keep production on two of its “most valuable franchises” in California, Randy Lake, chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Disney was awarded an $18.5 million tax credit for its upcoming original animated film “Hexed,” which will debut in November, as well as a $26.2 million incentive for an untitled Pixar film. Disney’s 20th Century Studios also received a subsidy of $8.2 million for an untitled live-action comedy.

Advertisement

An untitled Warner Bros. Pictures live-action film received the largest incentive of $42 million.

In total, the 41 films are expected to result in $1.1 billion in direct production spending in the state, generate more than 6,100 cast and crew jobs and employ more than 13,000 background actors, the California Film Commission said. Together, the projects will film 993 shoot days in California.

“California has long set the standard for entertainment production, creating good-paying jobs and showcasing the creativity and innovation that define the Golden State,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “The first year of the expanded tax credit program is already delivering results — generating billions in economic activity, creating opportunities for businesses and the workforce and bringing more productions home to California.”