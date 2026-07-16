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Netflix reports higher profits as investors worry about growth

Britt Lower as Rachel Mills and Sam Worthington as David Burroughs in Netflix crime drama "I Will Find You."
Britt Lower as Rachel Mills and Sam Worthington as David Burroughs in Netflix crime drama “I Will Find You.”
(Courtesy of Netflix)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-SEPTEMBER 12, 2018: Wendy Lee, business reporter, Los Angeles Times
By Wendy Lee
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Netflix on Thursday reported higher revenues and profit in the second quarter as it sought to assure investors about its growth prospects.

The streaming giant reported revenue of $12.6 billion in the second quarter, up 13% from a year ago. Net income during the period rose 9% to $3.4 billion.

Netflix said it expects revenue to grow 12% in the third quarter, but lowered its 2026 revenue forecast to $51 billion to $51.4 billion.

The results were roughly in line with what analysts had predicted and were driven by recent price increase and growth in advertising revenue. The latter is expected to reach $3 billion this year, the company said.

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In a presentation with analysts, Netflix executives touted global expansion plans.

“We’re entertaining an audience approaching a billion people with still lots of room to grow into our addressable market on every measure,” said Spencer Neumann, Netflix’s chief financial officer, in the earnings presentation. “We believe we’ve got lots and lots of runway for solid growth ahead of us.”

Those comments appeared intended to assuage investors who’ve grown
concerned that people could be spending less time on the streaming service as rivals like YouTube gain market share.

Netflix’s share of TV viewing time in the U.S. has steadily declined in recent months as rivals have gained market share, according to Nielsen data.

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The streamer represented 7.8% of all TV viewing in the U.S. in April — the lowest percentage since May 2025. It was 7.5% a year ago, Nielsen said.

By comparison, YouTube has seen its share of the streaming audience grow. YouTube’s TV viewing share in April rose to 13.4%, up from 12.4% a year earlier, Nielsen said.

Some investors fear that if viewership is down, subscribers could cancel the service, which would negatively affect the platform’s growing advertising business. It could also undercut Netflix’s ability to raise prices in the U.S. and other countries.

Those worries have caused Netflix’s stock price to plummet 41% in the last year. The stock closed on Thursday at $74.35 a share, up 1%.

Los Angeles, CA - November 23: A participant walks past a Netflix sign during the 'Netflix x CicLAvia-Melrose Ave: Stranger Things 5 One Last Ride' down Melrose Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Fans dressed up to ride bikes, walk, and skate down a four mile stretch of the street to celebrate the last season of "Stranger Things'. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Netflix is the king of streaming. So why is its stock down this year?

Some investors are concerned about Netflix’s future growth, causing the company’s stock price to tumble 21% year to date.

“The engagement elephant continues to rear its head and investors are on-edge that an earlier price hike in a seasonally tough period and lighter content slate could have driven more churn than usual,” wrote Morgan Stanley Research analysts in a research note.

On Thursday, Netflix said in a letter to shareholders it has a sophisticated understanding of its consumers and “we know not all hours are equal” and that engagement on its platform is “healthy.”

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“The entertainment industry remains dynamic and competitive,” Netflix told shareholders. “We aim to stay ahead by executing against our three areas of focus: delivering more entertainment value, leveraging technology to improve every aspect of our service, and improving monetization.”

The Los Gatos-based company said it plans to spend more than 5% of its content spend on live programming this year. Live content has been a key driver for subscriptions, accounting for six of the top 10 new member sign up days over the last five years, the company said.

In the first half of 2026, Netflix said members watched more than 97 billion hours, up 2% from a year ago. Among the most popular shows: the crime thriller “I Will Find You,” which had 11.5 million views; and the romantic comedy film “Voicemails for Isabelle,” which garnered 8.6 million views.

Netflix has been adding new types of content to its platform, including video podcasts to help increase engagement with subscribers during the day.

As part of the diversification efforts, the platform has expanded its portfolio of live programming over the years, including adding NFL games and streaming Major League Baseball’s opening day game.

In 2022, Netflix had also faced investor pressure when it reported for the first time in more than a decade declining subscribers. That pushed the company to delve into other areas including advertising, cracking down on password sharing and gaming.

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Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

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