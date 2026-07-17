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Netflix stock plunges to 52-week low following mixed earnings report

Participants take photographs next to a Netflix poster in 2025 in Los Angeles.
Participants take photographs next to a Netflix poster during the “Netflix x CicLAvia-Melrose Ave: Stranger Things 5 One Last Ride” down Melrose Avenue in 2025 in Los Angeles.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-SEPTEMBER 12, 2018: Wendy Lee, business reporter, Los Angeles Times
By Wendy Lee
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Netflix stock plunged 9% on Friday morning to $67.74 a share, after the streamer’s second quarter earnings report renewed concerns among investors and analysts about the streamer’s future growth.

The Los Gatos-based company on Thursday narrowed its 2026 forecast to $51 billion to $51.4 billion from $50.7 billion to $51.7 billion, causing equity analysts to cut their estimates. The stock reached a new 52-week low on Friday and is down 49% from a year ago.

“This outlook likely reinforces investor concerns,” wrote analysts from Guggenheim Securities in a research note on Friday, which has a “buy” rating on the stock.

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Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its declining stock price.

Los Angeles, CA - November 23: A participant walks past a Netflix sign during the 'Netflix x CicLAvia-Melrose Ave: Stranger Things 5 One Last Ride' down Melrose Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Fans dressed up to ride bikes, walk, and skate down a four mile stretch of the street to celebrate the last season of "Stranger Things'. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

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Netflix is the king of streaming. So why is its stock down this year?

Some investors are concerned about Netflix’s future growth, causing the company’s stock price to tumble 21% year to date.

Investors have been skittish about the amount of time people spend on the streaming platform. Netflix’s share of TV viewing time in the U.S. has steadily declined in recent months as YouTube has gained market share, according to Nielsen data.

Investors are concerned that if people spend less time watching Netflix, it could cause people to cancel their subscriptions and make it more challenging for Netflix to raise prices in markets like the U.S.

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Netflix said engagement is healthy on its platform and its programs continue to draw large audiences with popular shows like crime drama series “I Will Find You.”

Netflix said subscribers watched more than 97 billion hours on the streaming service in the first half of the year, up 2% from a year ago.

“We are increasingly concerned that younger generations are less interested in long form content as their time migrates to ‘free’ social media platforms,” wrote Jeffrey Wlodarczak, CEO of Pivotal Research Group in a report on Friday, who has a hold recommendation on Netflix stock. “We believe this will result in slower subscriber growth and attempts by the company to offset this via more aggressive price increases and investment in content.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: In an aerial view, the Netflix logo is displayed above Netflix corporate offices on October 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Elon Musk has urged his followers to cancel their subscriptions to Netflix because of the controversy surrounding the animated show "Dead End: Paranormal Park". (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

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Netflix to add videos from digital publishers to its homepage

Netflix will soon add videos from digital media outlets such as BuzzFeed and Tastemade to its homepage. The videos range from three to 20 minutes long.

Netflix executives in a Thursday earnings presentation emphasized that measuring engagement at the company goes beyond hours spent watching the streaming service.

“There is not a linear relationship between view hours and revenue and profit because all hours are not created equal,” said Greg Peters, Netflix co-CEO on an earnings presentation on Thursday. “All hours don’t provide the same kind of value to the business.”

The streamer said it plans to allocate just over 5% of its content spend on live programming this year. Live content has been a key driver for subscriptions, accounting for six of the top 10 new member sign-up days over the last five years, the company said, even though it makes up roughly 1% of overall watch time this year.

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The company is also diversifying the content it offers on its platform, adding live sports games and video podcasts, in addition its large library of TV shows and movies.

Netflix revenue rose 13% to $12.6 billion in the second quarter. Net income was $3.4 billion, up 9% from a year ago.

The company said its advertising business is on track to reach $3 billion in revenue this year, double the amount in 2025.

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Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

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