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Hollywood Inc.

Judge temporarily pauses Paramount’s Warner Bros. takeover

Los Angeles, CA - October 29: An exterior view of Paramount Studios
The main gate to Paramount Studios is seen on Melrose Avenue.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Meg James.
By Meg James
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A federal judge has temporarily blocked Paramount Skydance’s efforts to complete its Warner Bros. Discovery merger, ruling that the proposed merger “raises serious questions” about whether the blockbuster $111-billion deal violates U.S. antitrust law.

District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín, based in Oakland, on Monday granted a temporary restraining order request by a coalition of 12 state attorneys general, led by California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, to freeze the deal while the court delves more closely into its impact on markets.

The order pauses the deal for 14 days.

Hollywood, CA - June 05: Paramount Pictures studio lot at 5555 Melrose Ave. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 in Hollywood, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

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Federal Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín said she would decide by next Wednesday whether to issue a temporary restraining order that would pause the blockbuster Hollywood deal.

“This is a critical first win in our case to ensure this megamerger never sees the light of day,” Bonta said in a statement. “History tells the tale of what happens when a few people have great power over markets that are central to Americans’ lives: fewer opportunities for more people, worse products and services for all people. With our lawsuit, we’re fighting for a free and fair market and a thriving film and television industry that serves creatives and audiences alike.”

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The judge ruled that Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are “temporarily enjoined and restrained from closing or consummating the transaction or taking any steps, directly or indirectly, to integrate or consolidate their operations pursuant to the transaction.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: The Melrose Gate of Paramount Pictures Studio located at 5555 Melrose Ave in Hollywood. A sexual assault suspect who was arrested on the Paramount lot early Monday after a 90-minute standoff with police has been identified as Bryan Gudiel Barrios. Fullerton Police Cpl. Billy Phu said that Barrios, 36, is currently hospitalized with non-lethal, self-inflicted knife wounds. Hollywood on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

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The letter was signed by nearly 1,000 artists and movie creators, including Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Noah Wyle, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Stewart and Jane Fonda.

The order extends to all officers, attorneys, and “other persons who are in active concert or participation with Defendants,” Martínez-Olguín wrote.

A Paramount spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

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Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

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