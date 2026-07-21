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Sony Music Entertainment files new lawsuit against AI startup Udio

A woman in a purple jacket is seated at a piano, palms together
Alicia Keys performs at Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2020. Sony said in its lawsuit that Udio has used Keys’ music to train its AI model.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-SEPTEMBER 12, 2018: Wendy Lee, business reporter, Los Angeles Times
By Wendy Lee
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  • Sony Music has filed a new lawsuit accusing AI music startup Udio of infringing on more than 30,000 recordings allegedly scraped from YouTube to train its song‑generating technology.
  • The complaint seeks up to $150,000 per infringed work and warns that machine‑generated songs could flood the market, undercutting and drowning out the original recordings they mimic.
  • Sony’s case lands amid a widening Hollywood fight over AI, as studios both sue music and media startups for alleged copyright theft and strike partnerships to harness the technology.

Sony Music Entertainment on Monday filed a new lawsuit against artificial intelligence startup Udio, alleging it infringed on more than 30,000 recordings.

Sony said Udio ripped off music recordings from YouTube without Sony’s permission to train AI models. Users on Udio can type prompts describing the type of song they wish to create. Sony says Udio’s platform is capable of producing audio similar to copyrighted recordings.

“Since the day it launched, Udio has flouted the rights of copyright owners in the music industry as part of a mad dash to become the dominant AI music generation service,” Sony said in its lawsuit. “Neither Udio, nor any other generative AI company, can be allowed to advance toward this goal by trampling the rights of copyright owners.”

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The new lawsuit increases the number of copyrighted recordings Sony is accusing Udio of infringing. The company said such works include music by artists such as Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton and Elvis Presley.

Sony in 2024 had sued Udio, alongside other businesses including Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group. Since then, Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group have made deals with Udio to license their music, with artists choosing whether to opt in.

Inglewood, CA - August 31: The Temptations perform during Fool in Love Festival at Hollywood Park on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 in Inglewood, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

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Universal Music Group settles with AI music startup Udio

Universal Music Group reached a settlement with AI startup Udio, ending a legal battle in which UMG had accused Udio of taking copyrighted music to train its AI model.

“As observed in the intervening time since Plaintiffs initiated the original lawsuit against Udio, when those who develop such a service steal copyrighted sound recordings, the service’s synthetic musical outputs inevitably saturate the market with machine-generated content that will compete with, cheapen, and ultimately drown out the genuine sound recordings on which the service is built,” Sony said in its lawsuit.

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Sony is seeking up to $150,000 per work infringed or the actual amount of damages or Udio’s profits made from the infringement, as well as other damages and costs.

Udio did not immediately return a request for comment.

The company said in response to the 2024 lawsuit that it stands by its technology and that it is “uninterested in reproducing content in our training set.”

“Generative AI models, including our music model, learn from examples,” Udio said at the time. “Just as students listen to music and study scores, our model has ‘listened’ to and learned from a large collection of recorded music.”

An AI-generated photograph of digital actres Tilly Norwood in "Misaligned," a comedy drama movie, created by Particle6.

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Digital actor Tilly Norwood will star in her first movie, a comedy drama called ‘Misaligned.’

As AI technology continues to evolve, many Hollywood creatives have grown concerned about how their work is being used to train AI models without their permission and compensation. Meanwhile, proponents of AI say that it can help entertainment companies save money in areas such as visual effects and test bold ideas.

Some entertainment companies including Disney and Universal have sued AI companies alleging copyright infringement, whereas other companies such as “Hunger Games” studio Lionsgate have partnered with AI startup Runway. Lionsgate has equity in Runway as part of its expanded partnership.

Sony and UMG still have ongoing lawsuits against AI startup Suno.

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Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

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