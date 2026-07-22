Sony and Alamo Drafthouse announce plans to reopen the iconic Cinerama Dome

The famous Cinerama Dome movie theater in Hollywood has been closed since March 2020.

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Hollywood’s storied Cinerama Dome will soon be open for business again.

Following a six-year shutdown prompted by COVID-19, Sony Pictures Entertainment has stepped in to restore and reopen the historic Hollywood landmark. The dome, which will keep its Cinerama name, will be operated by Sony Pictures Entertainment’s theater chain, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday.

“There is no moviegoing destination anywhere in the world that commands the affection, history, and cultural significance of the Cinerama Dome,” Sony Pictures Entertainment Chief Executive Ravi Ahuja said in a statement.

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“This is a meaningful moment for our company, our industry, and Los Angeles. We look forward to honoring and extending the Dome’s extraordinary legacy.”

Renovations on the Dome will start next month and continue until early 2028. Sony said the renovations will honor “its historic legacy and singular moviegoing experience,” leaving the iconic red and blue exterior lettering intact. The restoration will also preserve its immersive large-format curved-screen presentation.

Sony also has plans to reopen the adjacent 14-screen theater complex that was formerly the ArcLight Cinemas. The theater will offer dine-in services as well as curated programming. The theaters will be equipped to show premium formats like 35mm, 70mm and 4K laser projection.

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Both the Dome and the theater complex will feature repertory screenings, filmmaker series, premieres, and special events.

Unlike the other Alamo Drafthouse locations, the Dome will not operate as a dine-in theater, but will maintain its traditional concession experience. The chain has recently come under fire for switching up the ordering system for its in-seat food service, forcing patrons to pull out their phones during a movie.

Inside the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in 2013 at the TCM Classic Film Festival. (Edward M. Pio Roda)

This deal comes after Sony Entertainment first purchased the Austin, Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse theater chain in 2024 and recently invested $100 million in the immersive shared reality theater chain Cosm, which has locations in Inglewood, Dallas and Atlanta.

The Cinerama Dome was first opened in 1963. The theater, located on Sunset Boulevard, became known for its 86-foot-wide, curved screen. This pioneering technology allowed audiences to experience a panoramic view of the film. Its presence helped shape a new era of moviegoing formats. Prior to Sony’s purchase, the Dome had long been owned by the family of William R. Forman, the founder of Pacific Theatres.

This news comes as the summer box office is experiencing its own revival. Audiences are flocking to theaters to see movies like “Toy Story 5,” “Backrooms” and “Obsession,” among other films. There has been also been newfound attention on theatrical presentation and film formats, including the highly sought after 70mm showing of Christopher Nolan’s latest epic, “The Odyssey.”

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Times staff writer Mark Olsen contributed to this report.