‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ scores second-largest global opening ever

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“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” swung into the top spot at the box office and scored one of the highest-grossing opening weekends with an estimated haul of $355 million in the U.S. and Canada, far surpassing studio and analyst expectations.

The Sony Pictures film also brought in $572 million internationally for a worldwide total of $927 million, according to studio estimates.

The movie’s haul now ranks as the second-biggest domestic and global opening ever, surpassed only by Walt Disney Co. and Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.

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The film, which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, is produced by Sony-owned Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures. Its production budget was about $225 million.

Marvel Studios President and “Spider-Man” producer Kevin Feige called the debut “truly phenomenal.”

“We are grateful to audiences everywhere for coming out and experiencing our film the way it was meant to be seen,” he said in a statement Sunday. “This debut reflects the enduring power of Marvel’s characters, and the connection they continue to have with fans around the world — and, as audiences saw, it sets up exciting things to come.”

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Anticipation for the movie was building for months, as robust pre-sales indicated high interest in Spidey’s return to the big screen.

The previous film in the franchise, 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” had one of the biggest domestic debuts on record with $260 million.

But it came during the depths of a COVID-19 surge and against very little competition at the box office. That film also reunited all three Spider-Men — Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — in one time-bending, multiverse storyline, a move “Spider-Man” producer Amy Pascal described as 20 years in the making.

This time around, “Spider-Man” was up against the juggernaut holdover Universal Pictures’ Christopher Nolan film, “The Odyssey,” which came in second at the domestic box office with $51 million on its way to a global total of $911.4 million.

The strong performance of “The Odyssey,” as well as the billion-dollar-grossing “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” and “Michael” earlier this year, helped push Universal over the $4-billion global box office mark this weekend, the first studio to do so this year.

Walt Disney Co. and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” came in third with $6.3 million to add to its worldwide total of more than $1.06 billion. Universal and Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters” ($5.8 million) and Disney’s live-action “Moana” ($5.3 million) rounded out the top five this weekend, according to data from Rentrak.

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“‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is fundamentally a movie about friendship, about the balm of connection in all our lives,” Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman said in a statement Sunday. He added that this theme resonates with “audiences of all ages and all around the world.”