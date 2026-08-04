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‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ crosses $1 billion at the global box office in just six days

MJ (Zendaya) watches Spider-Man (Tom Holland) work at his computer in a scene from "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."
MJ (Zendaya) watches Spider-Man (Tom Holland) work at his computer in a scene from “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”
(Jay Maidment / Sony Pictures)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
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After just six days in theaters, Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has now raked in more than $1 billion in global box office revenue.

The movie is the second-fastest film ever to reach the 10-figure milestone, bested only by Walt Disney Co. and Marvel Studios’ 2019 hit “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Brand New Day” has now earned $407 million in the U.S. and Canada, with an additional $645.8 million in international box office receipts for a global total of $1.05 billion, according to studio estimates. Its $360 million domestic opening last weekend now ranks as the highest ever.

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Spider-Man battles The Hand in Columbia Pictures SPIDER-MAN™: BRAND NEW DAY.

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Real stunts, relatable emotions: How ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is fighting superhero fatigue

The superhero genre has had a tougher time at the box office lately. But “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” may be poised for breakout success.

The movie was produced by Sony-owned Columbia Pictures, as well as Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures. The film’s production budget was about $225 million.

The filmmakers, as well as box office analysts, have credited the movie’s emotional storyline and focus on the web slinger’s internal conflict for connecting with audiences and giving a fresh take on a familiar franchise and genre. It also doesn’t hurt that its stars, Tom Holland and Zendaya, are two of the most popular actors in the business, both of whom are also fresh off appearances in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

Together, “Brand New Day” and Universal Pictures’ “The Odyssey” powered last weekend’s three-day domestic box office total to a new best with $436.5 million, according to data from Rentrak. The summer so far stands at $3.6 billion, up 16.7% compared to last year’s middling season and running just 0.7% behind the pre-pandemic summer of 2019, according to Rentrak.

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The so far has given analysts hope that the domestic box office could finally reach $10 billion by the end of the year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She also writes the weekly Wide Shot newsletter about the business of Hollywood. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

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