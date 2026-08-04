Spotify hits record 300 million premium subscribers

A neon Spotify logo is on display in the entrance to Spotify’s podcasting studios at Spotify Sycamore Studios in Hollywood.

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Spotify has officially hit a new record with 300 million premium subscribers.

In its second-quarter earnings report Tuesday, the Swedish streamer called it a “milestone no audio streaming service has ever reached.” Spotify said premium subscribers grew 9% and its monthly active users climbed 12% to 777 million. Total revenue increased 14% to €4.8 billion (roughly $5.5 billion).

“We have a scale that few companies in history have reached, a business that is healthy and compounding, and opportunities only we are positioned to pursue,” Alex Norström, Spotify’s co-chief executive, said in a statement. “Spotify lives across your whole day — the commute, the workout, studying, gaming, the dinner table, and sleep. At our scale, that is rare.”

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Spotify also announced a new AI deal in a press release on Tuesday with the digital music licensing company Merlin. The partnership will enable artists across the 30,000 labels in Merlin’s network to participate in Spotify’s upcoming AI tool. It hasn’t launched yet, but the goal is to let fans create AI-generated remixes and covers of existing songs on the platform.

Hollywood Inc. Spotify accused of using new streaming policy to reduce indie artist’s royalties Mark Kratter, a Connecticut-based musician, is suing Spotify for engaging in what he alleges are “unfair business practices.” The complaint claims that streaming metrics have been altered to prioritize major artists and labels above smaller indie musicians.

“This agreement with Merlin ensures participating artists are credited and compensated, and that every creation drives listeners back to the original work,” Charlie Hellman, Spotify’s global head of music, said in a statement. “We’re proud to extend this model to the independent community, and we look forward to welcoming more partners as we continue to build.”

Looking beyond its latest AI partnership, the company has made efforts to expand its AI footprint. Spotify recently launched Personal Podcasts, an agentic AI program that generates personalized audio episodes like a daily briefing. The company also expanded its AI DJ to speak four new languages, including French, German, Italian and Brazilian Portuguese.

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To many streaming services, AI has presented challenges and opportunities as the audio platforms get flooded with AI-generated music tracks. For its part, Spotify added a verification badge to distinguish human artists from AI, and Tidal banned AI-generated music from receiving royalties on its platform. Deezer, a French streaming platform, recently disclosed that up to 90,000 AI tracks are being uploaded to its platform daily, representing more than 50% of its new music uploads.

Hollywood Inc. Spotify reports record growth in monthly listeners, totaling 751 million For Spotify’s final earnings report of 2025, the Swedish streamer saw a record increase of 38 million monthly active users, raising the number to 751 million listeners. It’s the biggest net add in the company’s history.

Founded in 2006, Spotify maintains a large presence in L.A.’s Arts District. Over the last two decades, it has become the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, with over 100 million tracks, 7 million podcast titles, and 700,000 audiobooks. At the end of its second quarter, the company’s workforce consisted of 7,302 full-time employees globally, and its operating income reached €655 million (roughly $754 million).

“This quarter demonstrated that we are already building that future: better engineering, faster shipping, new products and new ways for users to engage,” Gustav Söderström, Spotify’s co-chief executive, said in a statement. “We are still in the very early stages of what is possible and will continue to have a high bar for investments.”

In its next quarter, Spotify said it expects premium subscribers and monthly active users will grow to 305 million and 788 million, respectively. Total revenue is expected to reach €5 billion (roughly $5.7 billion).