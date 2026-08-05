Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

New Disney partnership with TikTok will bring more vertical videos to Disney+

A person holds a phone showing a white TikTok logo on a black background.
Disney has announced a new partnership with TikTok that will give certain creators access to Disney assets to make videos that will appear both on the social media platform and Disney+.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Walt Disney Co. has announced a new partnership with TikTok that will lead to more creator-made vertical videos appearing on the Disney+ streaming app.

Under the terms of the agreement, TikTok will give creators who choose to participate access to assets from hundreds of Disney movies and television shows for use in short-form videos that will appear on the social media platform, as well as in the Verts vertical video feed on the Disney+ app. Those videos will be able to feature characters and stories from Disney brands such as Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and FX.

The effort will start in the coming months in the U.S., with additional markets to follow, the two companies said in a statement released Wednesday morning. The move comes as Disney looks to boost engagement and reduce churn on its streaming platform. Ultimately, Disney Chief Executive Josh D’Amaro plans to make the app into the “digital centerpiece” of the company.

Advertisement

“Today, fans are celebrating our stories in entirely new ways,” Asad Ayaz, Disney’s chief marketing and brand officer, said in the statement. “This collaboration creates a new bridge between the stories we tell and the creativity they inspire, giving creators a bigger stage to share what they’ve made, and audiences more to discover on Disney+ every day.”

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.BusinessEntertainment & Arts

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She also writes the weekly Wide Shot newsletter about the business of Hollywood. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement