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Hollywood Inc.

iHeartMedia podcasts coming to Disney+ and Hulu

The Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas in 2020. Their podcast "Hey Jonas!" is coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
The Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas arriving at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles in 2020. Their podcast “Hey Jonas!” is coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-SEPTEMBER 12, 2018: Wendy Lee, business reporter, Los Angeles Times
By Wendy Lee
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Video podcasts from the Jonas Brothers and the cast of “Boy Meets World” are heading to Disney+ as part of a new licensing partnership with iHeartMedia designed to capture viewers on mobile and beyond.

The agreement will bring six iHeartMedia podcasts to Disney+ and Hulu, starting with “Hey Jonas!” hosted by Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas on both streaming services. “Pod Meets World,” hosted by the stars of the ’90s sitcom “Boy Meets World,” will also appear on Disney+ later this month.

Other podcasts coming this fall to Hulu include “Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald” hosted by the stars of medical comedy “Scrubs,” “Desperately Devoted” that will discuss drama “Desperate Housewives,” “StraightioLab,” that delves into straight culture and “Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim.”

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Un hombre abre la aplicación TikTok en su teléfono el 21 de julio de 2020, en Islamabad, Pakistán. (AP Foto/Anjum Naveed, File)

Hollywood Inc.

New Disney partnership with TikTok will bring more vertical videos to Disney+

Walt Disney Co. has announced a partnership with TikTok in which some creators will be able to make Disney-related videos that appear on both the social media platform and Disney+.

“Fans can’t get enough of the stories and talent they love, and podcasts have become one of the fastest growing ways for audiences to connect with them,” said Lauren Tempest, Head of Content Planning & Partnerships, DTC at The Walt Disney Company in a statement.

The additional iHeartMedia content adds to Disney+ and Hulu’s existing collection of 30 podcasts available to stream in the U.S.

Disney and iHeartMedia declined to comment on the financial terms of the deal.

“From iconic rewatch series and fan-favorite conversations to original storytelling, this deal gives both existing listeners and new viewers an easy way to discover and connect with some of podcasting’s most engaging voices through video,” Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO for iHeartMedia, said in a statement.

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Podcasts initially started as audio only, but over the years, have delved into showing video too. Other streamers, including Netflix and HBO Max, have video podcasts available on their platforms.

"The Breakfast Club's" hosts, from right to left, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Charlamagne Tha God.

Hollywood Inc.

Netflix expands into daily live programming with iHeartMedia’s ‘The Breakfast Club’

Netflix is upping its livestream capabilities. Starting June 1, the streaming giant will begin hosting its first daily livestream with iHeartRadio’s “The Breakfast Club.”

Netflix made deals with Spotify and iHeartMedia to bring popular video podcasts, including “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” “The Breakfast Club” and “My Favorite Murder” to its streaming service.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in an April 16 earnings presentation that people consume podcasts on Netflix during the day, at a time when the streamer historically has less engagement and they’re watching the podcasts more on mobile devices, where professional TV and film historically makes up a small percentage of mobile viewing, he said.

“It’s great that we get to meet members where they are, even when they’re enjoying other forms of entertainment,” Sarandos said.

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Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

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