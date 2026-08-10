Nine shows, including ‘Clueless’ sequel, receive state tax credit

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Nine television shows, including a sequel to the 1995 hit “Clueless,” have been awarded a tax credit for filming in the Golden State, according to the California Film Commission.

Most of the shows chosen for a production incentive are in their first season, such as Universal Television’s “Newlyweds,” a new series starring Jamie Lee Curtis that will film 26 days in Los Angeles and received a credit of $5.8 million.

The largest credit of $45.1 million went to a new, untitled scripted series from Disney Entertainment Television, which will film 142 days in California, most of which are in Los Angeles, according to the state’s film commission.

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Other recipients include Paramount Television Studios’ “Ascent,” which stars Viola Davis ($21 million), Universal Television’s “The Rockford Files” reboot ($21 million) and season two of Sony Pictures Television’s “S.W.A.T. Exiles” ($16.2 million). The “Clueless” sequel, which will see actor Alicia Silverstone reprise her role as Cher, was awarded a $16.3 million credit.

“I’m so grateful that ‘Clueless’ gets to tell Cher’s next chapter in the city where her story began,” Silverstone said in a statement. “Los Angeles has been through so much over the past several years, but the city is resilient. You simply can’t recreate this city anywhere else, and I’m excited to bring Cher home.”

In total, the nine productions are expected to account for more than 1,000 shoot days in California and result in jobs for 3,000 cast and crew members, as well as 25,000 background actors, the California Film Commission said. The shows are set to generate about $608 million in direct production spending in state.