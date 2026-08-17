Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Hollywood strikes first AI copyright truce with ByteDance

Douyin Group, which operates "TikTok" and its Chinese version "Douyin" in Beijing, China on September 16, 2025.
The Douyin Group in Beijing operates TikTok and its Chinese version.
(Ichiro Ohara / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-SEPTEMBER 12, 2018: Wendy Lee, business reporter, Los Angeles Times
By Wendy Lee
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Motion Picture Assn. has struck its first agreement with an artificial intelligence company, saying Monday that ByteDance has strengthened copyright guardrails into its AI video and image tools that drew legal threats from every major Hollywood studio in February.

ByteDance, a Chinese company, is the former majority owner of TikTok’s U.S. operations.

The MPA, the trade association that lobbies for major studios such as Disney, Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment, said it has had constructive engagement with ByteDance over the last several months to rein in Seedance, a text-to-video generation tool, and Seedream, which produces images using text commands.

“Today’s agreement illustrates our belief that copyright is a cornerstone of the film and television industry – and reinforces our commitment to protect creative content,” said MPA Chairman and Chief Executive Charles Rivkin.

Advertisement

MPA declined to share the specific guardrails in the agreement.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 22: Kavan Cardoza poses for a portrait as "The Last Lost Boy" from his film "The Chronicles of Bone" at his home studio on Monday, June 22, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. Kavan Cardoza is a breakout filmmaker whose AI fantasy series Chronicle of Bones features half a dozen distinct storylines and an ensemble of characters. New episodes, each not more than 15 minutes, are released on YouTube every Tuesday. The one-person filmmaker averages a million views per episode, and has cultivated nearly 500,000 YouTube subscribers. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Business

China-backed AI tool behind fake Brad Pitt fight making Hollywood inroads

The former majority owner of TikTok has quietly continued to court filmmakers, independent artists and executives who are eager to learn more about the AI video generation model called Seedance.

The agreement comes as some studios have expressed concerns about AI models training on their copyrighted material without permission or compensation. In February, MPA issued a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance, alleging Seedance 2.0 was trained on copyrighted material and generating unauthorized videos featuring characters such as “SpongeBob SquarePants” and visuals replicating a scene from sci-fi series “Stranger Things” without studios’ permission. It was the first time the MPA had filed a cease-and-desist letter to a major AI firm.

“ByteDance is engaged in pervasive and widespread infringement of our members’ valuable intellectual property that it must stop immediately,” MPA’s global general counsel Karyn Temple wrote in a Feb. 20 letter to ByteDance’s global general counsel John Rogovin.

ByteDance in response said it was taking steps to strengthen its safeguards to prevent unauthorized use of IP or likeness.

Advertisement

Since then, ByteDance has released Seedream 5.0 Pro and Seedance 2.5, which reflect “ByteDance’s continued advances in IP protections,” the tech company and MPA said in a news release.

Sunset casts a pink glow over the Los Angeles skyline as seen from behind the famous Hollywood sign Wednesday evening, March 8, 2023. The 95th annual Academy Awards will be held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Business

Hollywood fights AI in public while quietly building it into movies

Job postings reveal studios are quietly adopting AI.

“ByteDance respects the intellectual property rights that underpin creative industries around the world, and we believe responsible innovation in AI goes hand in hand with meaningful protections for rightsholders,” ByteDance’s Rogovin said in the statement.

Seedance has emerged as a leader in AI tools among some indie filmmakers, who say it is more cost-effective than other options. AI tech companies are eager to find ways to partner with studios to make their tools better, but are also facing competition from rivals to gain more customers as quickly as possible. That has caused some companies to quickly launch their AI products without first putting in more mechanisms to prevent images from appearing without copyright holders’ permission.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsBusinessTechnology and the InternetArtificial Intelligence

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement