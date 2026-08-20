Charter finalizes $34.5-billion Cox takeover, bringing Spectrum to millions more customers

Los Angeles, CA - August 10, 2026 : The Spectrum Store on Hollywood Blvd. as Charter Communications (owner of the Spectrum internet, TV and phone service) is poised to buy Cox Communications in a $34.5-billion deal on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

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Charter Communications wrapped up its $34.5-billion takeover of Cox Communications early Thursday, picking up millions of new internet and TV customers in Southern California.

By mid-September, customers of the Atlanta-based Cox will see their packages shift to Spectrum. But Charter is giving its new subscribers in Palos Verdes, Orange County, San Diego and Las Vegas a treat beginning this weekend: turning on SportsNet LA, the Dodgers-owned channel and ending one of the longest TV sports blackouts ever.

Cox had long refused to carry the TV channel, citing the Dodgers’ high license fees. So customers with Cox service have been unable to watch most of the team’s regular season baseball games for more than a decade.

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The company will have more than 6 million customers in California. Charter pledged to California regulators that it would operate a consumer-friendly service.

“Together, we will bring the best products, at the best price, coupled with the highest level of customer service to more customers across our expanded 45-state Spectrum footprint,” Charter Chief Executive Chris Winfrey said in a statement.

Cox subscribers will be able to opt for their existing pricing or switch to a Spectrum bundle that includes such apps as Disney+, Hulu, ESPN and Paramount+.

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Charter has also said it would offer Cox subscribers a year of free service when they switch their cellphone carrier to Spectrum.

“With expanded scale, we are better positioned to compete and continue investment in our products and service, tools and platforms, and to further the capability and reach of our Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network,” Winfrey said.

It’s been more than a year since the companies unveiled their proposed union. Last week, California’s Public Utilities Commission unanimously approved the merger, lifting the final obstacle in Charter’s path to close the deal. Federal officials had given Charter their consent months ago.

As part of the California pact, Charter promised to offer affordable broadband to low-income residents, including California LifeLine service tiers, for five years. The company agreed to spend at least $275 million to upgrade its California network and complete its 1-gigabit service capability across its legacy Spectrum service areas within three years.

Hollywood Inc. Tensions flare as $34-billion Charter-Cox cable deal nears finish line Spectrum owner Charter Communications is nearing the finish line in its long-awaited $34.5-billion purchase of Cox Enterprises to form the nation’s largest internet and cable television company. But consumer groups are seeking more protections for diversity and other measures.

Charter also committed to investing at least $30 million in customer outreach initiatives, such as digital literacy training and device access for low-income communities. The company was also tasked with providing free broadband and Wi-Fi service for schools, libraries and community centers.

While the deal brings big changes, the Cox name will only go away temporarily.

Next year, Charter will change its corporate name to Cox as a nod to the Cox family — descendants of James M. Cox, an Ohio press baron who began building a publishing empire in the 1890s — who are expected to remain significant stockholders. Cox also served as Ohio governor in the early 1900s.

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His great grandson, Alex Taylor, who currently serves as chairman and chief executive of the parent Cox Enterprises, will become chairman of the Charter board.

The Spectrum brand will continue. The brand was born a decade ago, after Charter bought Time Warner Cable, which had long served the Los Angeles region.