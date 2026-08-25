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Hollywood Inc.

California AG Bonta open to Warner Bros. settlement talks if Paramount ‘stops playing games’

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta during a news conference in Santa Monica on July 22, 2022.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Meg James.
By Meg James
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California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta made it clear Tuesday he holds the power to extract major concessions in the battle over the proposed Paramount-Warner Bros. merger.

A day after canceling settlement talks, Bonta said he remains open to meeting with Paramount Skydance executives to find remedies to resolve the antitrust lawsuit stalling David Ellison’s $111-billion takeover, but called on the company to end its “amateur hour” conduct.

“If you want to have an adult, legitimate, serious settlement discussion — no problem,” Bonta said during an appearance in Los Angeles. “But if you want to play games, we’ve got better things to do.”

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The attorney general, who is leading the coalition of 12 states that filed an antitrust lawsuit to block the merger, repeated his stance that Paramount must make significant concessions to end the court battle — such as selling cable television channels. However, Ellison has been resistant because his company will need the steady cash flow from Warner’s basic cable channels, including TBS, TNT and CNN, to make payments on $80 billion in debt Paramount will take on to finance the industry-reshaping deal.

Ellison’s promise to release 30 movies a year, following the merger, won’t cut it, the attorney general said.

Burbank, CA - February 23: A view of the Warner Bros. Studios water tower on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026 in Burbank, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Bonta, who was speaking at a news conference to highlight public safety, expressed frustration with Paramount after weeks of drama.

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Paramount first threatened to leave California if Bonta continues to wage his court battle. Then, on Friday, Paramount accused actor Mark Ruffalo (a staunch deal critic) of making antisemitic comments, prompting prominent Jewish organizations to join the fray. One Jewish leader suggested Bonta was in cahoots with Ruffalo.

That wasn’t the issue, Bonta said, specifically pointing to leaks about the settlement talks that appeared in various news outlets.

Some reports suggested Bonta’s office sought the negotiations amid withering political pressure. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Xavier Becerra, the Democratic nominee for governor, have separately urged a settlement to end the antitrust fight.

Bonta set the record straight: “Paramount reached out to us to have settlement discussions,” he said. “They asked for them.”

Bonta’s beef was that the substance of the nascent negotiations appeared in newspaper articles despite both sides agreeing to hold confidential talks, Bonta said, adding that crossed the line. The Wall Street Journal reported that California’s top prosecutor planned to ask Paramount for agreements to keep Warner Bros. and the Paramount Pictures film studios separate units as well as an agreement to sell some cable channels.

“We thought they were reaching out to us in good faith ... unfortunately, they violated the rules of engagement,” Bonta said. “They leaked lies to the press while we were in settlement negotiations. That’s not OK ... That is amateur hour.”

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The Warner Bros. water tower is seen at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif., Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

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Paramount-Warner Bros. merger talked delayed as California’s Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta accuses studio of ‘playing games.’

Paramount declined to comment. On Monday, Paramount denied it was the source of the leaks.

Bonta’s comments appeared as a show of strength after major court wins.

The coalition of attorneys general, who also represent New York, New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada and Oregon, last month won a temporary restraining order that blocked Paramount from closing the deal. Rather than lose in a hearing over a more consequential preliminary injunction, Paramount voluntarily agreed that it would not finalize the transaction until after the trial or by June 1, whichever date comes first.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: The Melrose Gate of Paramount Pictures Studio located at 5555 Melrose Ave in Hollywood. A sexual assault suspect who was arrested on the Paramount lot early Monday after a 90-minute standoff with police has been identified as Bryan Gudiel Barrios. Fullerton Police Cpl. Billy Phu said that Barrios, 36, is currently hospitalized with non-lethal, self-inflicted knife wounds. Hollywood on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

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The letter was signed by nearly 1,000 artists and movie creators, including Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Noah Wyle, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Stewart and Jane Fonda.

U.S. District Court Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín set a March 2 trial, which was in line with the plaintiff states’ request. Paramount had lobbied for a November date.

“We are winning in this lawsuit,” Bonta said. “They have eight of the biggest law firms in the country, making every imaginable argument under the sun. And they lost, the judge said: ‘You are likely to lose this case’... the states are likely to succeed on the merits.”

For now, no new settlement talks are scheduled.

Bonta expressed an openness to finding a truce.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: The Melrose Gate of Paramount Pictures Studio located at 5555 Melrose Ave in Hollywood. A sexual assault suspect who was arrested on the Paramount lot early Monday after a 90-minute standoff with police has been identified as Bryan Gudiel Barrios. Fullerton Police Cpl. Billy Phu said that Barrios, 36, is currently hospitalized with non-lethal, self-inflicted knife wounds. Hollywood on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

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The group urged California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta to continue his fight to block David Ellison’s $111-billion deal, saying it would have a “devastating and unacceptable impact on Latinos.”

“If they are willing to clean things up, put a lid on their lying leaks and engage in a way that is sincere and in good faith, we will be where we always are … happy to meet,” Bonta said.

Times staff writer Kevin Rector contributed to this report.

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Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

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