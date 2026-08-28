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Hollywood Inc.

Apple TV raises prices without offering an ad tier, testing how much viewers will pay

Jason Sudeikis stars in Apple TV's soccer comedy "Ted Lasso."
(Apple TV+)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
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Apple TV, the streaming service known for series like “Ted Lasso” and “Severance,” is raising its prices, effective immediately.

A monthly subscription will now cost $14.99, up $2. The annual plan climbs by $20 to $119.99. This marks the tech giant’s fourth price bump in the last four years.

Other Apple bundle plans are seeing price increases as well. Apple One’s individual plan, which includes access to Apple Music, Apple Arcade, cloud storage and other features, is going up $2 to $21.95 per month.

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The Cupertino-based tech giant does not offer an ad-tier, unlike some of its competitors that use ad-supported subscriptions as a lower-cost option for consumers.

Hollywood, CA - December 05: An exterior view of the Netflix sign at Netflix on Vine in Hollywood Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Netflix prices are rising again, hitting $27 a month

For the second time in a little over a year, Netflix is raising the prices on all three of its subscription plans.

Apple TV is the latest streamer to increase prices. Earlier this month, Peacock bumped its pricing, ahead of the new NBA and NFL season. The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service’s ad-tier will now cost $12.99 monthly, up from $10.99, while its most expansive plan will be $19.99 per month, up $3.

ESPN is also raising its streaming prices in September. The Disney-owned sports giant’s unlimited plan will risefrom $29.99 to $31.99 a month. The annual cost is also rising — from $299.99 to $319.99.

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Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube Premium also hiked prices earlier this year.

Episode 1. Sarah Bock, Adam Scott, John Turturro, Zach Cherry and Britt Lower in "Severance," premiering January 17, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Hollywood Inc.

Apple has made splashy bets in Hollywood. Are they paying off?

Apple TV+ has been critically acclaimed with shows like “Severance” and “The Studio,” but it remains small compared to many streaming rivals.

Apple TV+ launched in 2019 at $4.99 a month and was a low-cost perk for Apple users. The tech company still offers a free three-month trial to customers who purchase a new Apple device.

Over the last several years, Apple TV has sought to distinguish itself from competitors by offering premium, original series. It’s home to over 300 original movies and TV shows, including “Ted Lasso,” which returned for its fourth season earlier this month. Many of its shows have also attracted award show attention. Last year, Seth Rogen’s “The Studio” took home 13 Emmys. This year, the streamer’s shows “Widow’s Bay” and “Pluribus” are up for 19 and 18 awards, respectively.

Apple TV also recently secured the rights to Formula 1 races in the U.S, and offers Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer games.

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Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

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