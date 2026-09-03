Fox cuts ties with Maria Bartiromo, weeks after she vanished from her own shows

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 10: Host Maria as Bartiromo Merrill & Bank Of America Private Bank CIO Chris Hyzy visits “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street” at Fox Business Network Studios on January 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

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Fox News Media has parted ways with anchor Maria Bartiromo.

The company announced Thursday she is no longer employed at Fox News and Fox Business Network, effective immediately.

Bartiromo was anchor of the daily Fox Business Network program “Mornings with Maria,” which starting Friday will be called “Mornings with Fox Business.” Her weekend program “Sunday Morning Futures” will continue with fill-in hosts until a permanent replacement is named. Bartiromo has not appeared on any Fox News Media programs since August 9.

“We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 ½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter,” a Fox News representative said in a statement, which offered no other details on the reason for her exit. But Bartiromo has been a problematic figure for the network in recent years, despite being a favorite of Fox Corporation Chairman Emeritus Rupert Murdoch.

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Bartiromo was one of the network’s staunchest believers in President Trump’s false accusations of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden. The claims, many of them perpetuated on Bartiromo’s Sunday program, resulted in Fox News paying a $787.5 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems which sued the network for defamation.

Fox News recently had to issue an apology for comments made by Kevin O’Leary, the entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” personality, who said during an appearance on Bartiromo’s program that opponents of his Utah data center were being funded by the Chinese government.

Bartiromo is a major cheerleader for Trump and her departure is likely to generate speculation that she is headed for a role at the White House. The administration is currently in the process of hiring a new press secretary to replace Karoline Leavitt.

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Bartiromo was a protege of the late Fox News chief executive Roger Ailes, who made her a star at CNBC when she became the first woman to report from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Ailes later recruited her to join Fox Business Network in 2013.

