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Hollywood Inc.

A federal tax credit could add 143,000 film and TV jobs, industry-commissioned study says

A production crew sets up lights on the side of a street.
A production crew works on a film set along Ventura Blvd. near CBS Studios in Studio City.
(Richard Vogel / Associated Press)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
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A federal film and television tax credit could boost U.S. production spending by $125 billion and add more than 143,000 jobs by 2035, according to a new study commissioned by the Motion Picture Assn.

The analysis, released Tuesday morning, is expected to bolster Hollywood’s push for a federal production incentive, which the industry says is necessary to compete with the generous credits offered abroad. Sixty-five nations now offer them, the study said.

The effort has been quietly building for more than a year. It got a major boost last month when President Trump posted on Truth Social backing a proposed credit.

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Details are still being worked out,, but the study assumed a transferable credit with a minimum rate of 20% on qualified spending for U.S. resident labor — broadly what industry groups have supported. It also assumed add-ons of 5% for independent production companies and 5% for labor costs in areas the Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared disasters.

Production crew, extras, and camera operators get ready to film an episode of NCIS:Los Angeles on location in Los Angeles on Monday May, 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Hollywood Inc.

Trump backs a federal film tax credit. What that could mean for Hollywood

After President Trump threw his support behind an effort for a national film tax credit, Hollywood is hopeful that a lifeline could finally be on its way.

If the incentive took effect Jan. 1, 2027, U.S. production spending would reach $277.5 billion through 2035, the study said, compared with $152.2 billion without it.

A coalition that includes the Motion Picture Assn., industry unions, producers’ groups and small production businesses, along with Democratic and Republican lawmakers, is expected to press the case at a virtual news conference Tuesday.

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“A federal incentive would be a gamechanger for our industry,” Charles Rivkin, chairman and chief executive of the Motion Picture Assn., said in a statement. “This study tells us that we can bring more opportunities to life for people in all 50 states who bring great stories to life.”

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Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She also writes the weekly Wide Shot newsletter about the business of Hollywood. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

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