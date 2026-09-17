Disney doubles down on tech, naming former YouTube executive as head of entertainment streaming business

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Former YouTube executive Adam Smith has been named chairman of direct-to-consumer for Disney Entertainment, placing the longtime tech leader in charge of the Burbank media giant’s streaming business, Disney said Thursday.

The move highlights the importance of technology development and the growing role of Disney+ as the company’s so-called digital centerpiece under new chief executive Josh D’Amaro. D’Amaro has said he wants the Disney+ app to be a one-stop shop for fans to engage with the company’s entertainment, sports, games and experiences sectors.

In his new role, Smith will head Disney’s global entertainment streaming business, focusing on strategy and development of the company’s platforms, advertising technology and emerging tech, Disney said.

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Longtime Youtube and Google executive Adam Smith is now chairman of Disney Entertainment’s direct-to-consumer business. (Kim Reierson Photography)

Disney hired Smith in 2024. He most recently served as the company’s co-president of direct-to-consumer and chief product and technology officer for Disney Entertainment and ESPN.

Prior to Disney, Smith worked at both YouTube and Google for more than 20 years. In his last role at YouTube, he served as vice president of product management, heading up the company’s music, subscription, commerce and premium efforts.

“We’ve established real momentum,” Smith said in a statement. “Our vision ahead is clear: make Disney+ the connection point for fans everywhere to engage with the full breadth and depth of the broader Disney ecosystem.”

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Joe Earley, who was president of direct-to-consumer for Disney Entertainment, will now serve as president of Disney Entertainment Television franchise and content strategy, a newly-created role. The longtime marketing executive previously served as president of Hulu.