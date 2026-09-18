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Hollywood Inc.

Disney names first-ever chief technology officer

Studio portrait of Karandeep Anand
Karandeep Anand was previously chief executive at start-up Character.AI, which developed a chatbot platform.
(Karandeep Anand)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
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Walt Disney Co. has named Karandeep Anand as the company’s first-ever chief technology officer, a move that aligns with Chief Executive Josh D’Amaro’s push toward tech integration at the Burbank media giant.

Anand, who will also serve as senior executive vice president, starts on Oct. 2 and reports to D’Amaro. He previously served as chief executive at the tech start-up Character.AI, which developed a chatbot platform.

Last year, Disney sent a cease-and-desist letter to Character.AI, alleging copyright infringement of its well-known characters, including Elsa, Moana, Peter Parker and Darth Vader. After receiving the letter, Character.AI removed the Disney characters as chatbot options.

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The Disney Plus logo displays on a TV screen with a TV remote in Ontario, Canada, on February 1, 2026.

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On Friday, Disney said “a number” of Character.AI’s technical team are expected to come to Disney with Anand. In his new role, Anand will work across Disney to modernize its development and implementation of tech, as well as overseeing data and AI platforms, enterprise technology and infrastructure.

“Karandeep brings a rare mix of experience across infrastructure, consumer technology and AI,” D’Amaro said in a statement. “He is an expert builder and strategist, technical and product-minded, with sharp instincts for what fans actually want.”

The news comes as D’Amaro has pushed for Disney+ to serve as the digital centerpiece of the company, bringing together its entertainment, sports, games and experiences options in one place.

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Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She also writes the weekly Wide Shot newsletter about the business of Hollywood. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

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