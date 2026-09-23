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After a record year, YouTube extends its Coachella livestream deal to 2030

Fans in the Sahara tent dance to Dog Blood at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in 2013.
Fans in the Sahara tent dance to Dog Blood at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in 2013 in Indio.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
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YouTube is holding onto its exclusive livestream deal with Coachella.

The tech giant in San Bruno, Calif., has renewed its partnership with festival promoter Goldenvoice, keeping exclusive livestream rights to the three-day desert festival through 2030. The next edition, in April 2027, will mark 15 years of Coachella on YouTube.

“We’re excited to bring the energy of the desert to millions of music fans around the world,” Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief executive officer, said at its Made On YouTube event in New York City on Wednesday morning.

This year’s Coachella, headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G, drew the most concurrent viewers in the history of Coachella on YouTube, according to the company. Bieber, who was discovered on YouTube, even included a nostalgic homage to the platform into his set.

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INDIO, CA, APRIL 12, 2026: Festival goers dance on the bunker on weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Inside Coachella’s fractured world: Weekend 1, Weekend 2 and the livestream that changed everything

Coachella is no longer a single cultural event but a deliberately fragmented one, each part reshaping what the festival means and where it’s headed.

Over the years, the livestream has become an essential part of the Coachella experience, especially for fans who can’t make it to the desert. What started as a single feed has evolved into live coverage of every stage across both weekends.

Beyond Coachella, YouTube doubled down on livestreaming during its presentation, unveiling a slew of new live and AI-powered tools. In August, more than 600 million logged-in viewers watched live content on the platform each day on average, according to YouTube. The new live features include a new co-hosting function in which two creators can appear on the same stream together, and a live auto-dubbing tool that automatically translates speech in real time. Several of the updates are slated to roll out in early 2027.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (Exclusive Coverage) (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Justin Bieber performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Music

Justin Bieber (and his laptop) headline Coachella Night 2

The 32-year-old pop star reframed the idea of a headlining Coachella performance.

“Whether it’s a music festival or a creator’s livestream, fandom is no longer a spectator sport,” added Mohan. “Just look at the sheer scale of the live communities we’re seeing today.”

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YouTube isn’t the only streamer leaning into live. Netflix has spent the last few years buliding out its own live business, which now includes NFL and MLB games.

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Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

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