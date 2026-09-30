Federal judge allows Paramount-Warner merger to move forward

A judge approved a proposed settlement that will allow Paramount Skydance to finalize its $111-billion deal for Warner Bros. Discovery, including the Burbank film and TV studios.

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A federal judge in Oakland has approved a settlement that allows Paramount Skydance Chief Executive David Ellison to finalize his $111-billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Ellison is aiming to finalize the merger by next week, capping his meteoric rise into one of Hollywood’s most influential figures. The Ellison family claimed Paramount and CBS last year, and will now add HBO, CNN, TBS, HGTV and the film and television studio with rights to Batman, Harry Potter, Fred Flintstone, “Friends” and “The Pitt” to its sprawling media and entertainment portfolio.

His father Larry Ellison, through his company Oracle Corp., also owns a substantial stake in the social media app TikTok and is among the tech giants supporting development of artificial intelligence.

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The settlement agreement, which spans five years, requires the combined Paramount-Warner Bros. to release 30 films in theaters each year, commit an additional $1.5 billion to domestic film production and set aside $47.5 million for workers who may be adversely affected by the merger. It calls for the creation of a five-member panel to monitor editorial independence of CBS News and CNN, although critics note the Ellisons control board appointments, diminishing its independence.

The agreement, known as a consent decree, also stipulates that Paramount won’t sell or close its Melrose Avenue campus in Hollywood or the larger Warner Bros. lot in Burbank. The combined company must instead operate the historic facilities “in a manner consistent with past practices” for at least five years. An independent monitor is expected to oversee implementation of the settlement terms.

Paramount will also face restrictions on how it wields clout during negotiations for distribution of its basic cable TV channels.

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The merger has been unpopular in Hollywood and critics denounced the settlement as weak. Opponents accused California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, who led the negotiations with Paramount, of caving into political pressure from Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who publicly urged Bonta to abandon his court fight in favor of settlement talks.