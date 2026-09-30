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Hollywood Inc.

Federal judge allows Paramount-Warner merger to move forward

Warner Bros. Studios water tower on Feb. 23, 2026, in Burbank, Calif.
A judge approved a proposed settlement that will allow Paramount Skydance to finalize its $111-billion deal for Warner Bros. Discovery, including the Burbank film and TV studios.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Meg James
 and Samantha Masunaga
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A federal judge in Oakland has approved a settlement that allows Paramount Skydance Chief Executive David Ellison to finalize his $111-billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Ellison is aiming to finalize the merger by next week, capping his meteoric rise into one of Hollywood’s most influential figures. The Ellison family claimed Paramount and CBS last year, and will now add HBO, CNN, TBS, HGTV and the film and television studio with rights to Batman, Harry Potter, Fred Flintstone, “Friends” and “The Pitt” to its sprawling media and entertainment portfolio.

His father Larry Ellison, through his company Oracle Corp., also owns a substantial stake in the social media app TikTok and is among the tech giants supporting development of artificial intelligence.

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Burbank, CA - February 23: A view of the Warner Bros. Studios water tower on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026 in Burbank, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Paramount, attorneys general settle lawsuit, clearing a path for Warner Bros. merger

With the agreement, California Atty. General Rob Bonta and his coalition plan to withdraw historic lawsuit that aimed to derail the $111-billion deal.

The settlement agreement, which spans five years, requires the combined Paramount-Warner Bros. to release 30 films in theaters each year, commit an additional $1.5 billion to domestic film production and set aside $47.5 million for workers who may be adversely affected by the merger. It calls for the creation of a five-member panel to monitor editorial independence of CBS News and CNN, although critics note the Ellisons control board appointments, diminishing its independence.

The agreement, known as a consent decree, also stipulates that Paramount won’t sell or close its Melrose Avenue campus in Hollywood or the larger Warner Bros. lot in Burbank. The combined company must instead operate the historic facilities “in a manner consistent with past practices” for at least five years. An independent monitor is expected to oversee implementation of the settlement terms.

Paramount will also face restrictions on how it wields clout during negotiations for distribution of its basic cable TV channels.

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The merger has been unpopular in Hollywood and critics denounced the settlement as weak. Opponents accused California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, who led the negotiations with Paramount, of caving into political pressure from Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who publicly urged Bonta to abandon his court fight in favor of settlement talks.

Skydance Media founder and CEO David Ellison

Hollywood Inc.

For Subscribers

After a bruising battle for Warner Bros., David Ellison faces daunting challenges in Hollywood

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison can proclaim victory after settling a lawsuit with state attorneys general that held up his company’s merger with Warner Bros. But Ellison will have considerable work ahead to repair frayed relations with Hollywood talent.

ARCHIVO - La torre de agua de Paramount Pictures se ve en Los Ángeles, el 18 de diciembre de 2025, con el letrero de Hollywood a lo lejos. (Foto AP/Jae C. Hong, archivo)

Hollywood Inc.

Paramount, states reject calls for deeper review of merger deal

Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery and attorneys general from 12 states are pushing back against Sen. Cory Booker’s questions about their antitrust settlement.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 22, 2026 - - SAF-AFTRA member Leah Garland joins dozens of fellow entertainment workers for a, "Block the Merger," rally to protest the settlement merger for Paramount Skydance outside the Melrose Gate at Paramount Studios in Hollywood on September 22, 2026. The protest/rally happened a day after California Atty. General Rob Bonta, and a 12-state coalition, announced a major court-enforceable settlement with Paramount Skydance, resolving an antitrust lawsuit that had blocked the company's $111 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Protesters at Paramount’s gates say Bonta ‘caved’ on Warner Bros. merger deal

Dozens rallied outside Paramount’s Hollywood lot, saying the settlement clearing its Warner Bros. merger fails to protect L.A. entertainment jobs.

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Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She also writes the weekly Wide Shot newsletter about the business of Hollywood. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

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