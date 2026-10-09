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Hollywood Inc.

Netflix plans substantial layoffs, sources say

The Netflix logo is shown in this photo from the company's website, in 2023.
The Netflix logo is shown in this photo from the company’s website, in New York, Feb. 2, 2023.
(Richard Drew / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-SEPTEMBER 12, 2018: Wendy Lee, business reporter, Los Angeles Times
By Wendy Lee
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Netflix plans a substantial round of layoffs as the streaming giant faces rising competition and pressure to retain its subscribers, according to people familiar with the job cuts.

The cuts are expected to impact 5% of the company‘s workforce, which could be 800 workers, according to one of the sources who were not authorized to comment. The job losses will affect the creative team including those working on features, the source said.

Netflix declined to comment. The planned cuts are believed to be the biggest at the Los Gatos company since 2022. The news was first reported by news outlet Puck.

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Los Angeles, CA - July 23, 2026 : Jinny Howe, Netflix's head of scripted series, U.S. and Canada poses for a portrait on the set of "The Night Agent" on Thursday, July 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

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Meet the Netflix executive who helps decide what 325 million people watch next

Netflix scripted chief Jinny Howe must replace ending franchises like “Stranger Things” and “Outer Banks.” Inside her bets on “The Roman,” “The Body” and first-time showrunners.

Netflix has been under scrutiny from investors over how much time its subscribers spend on the streaming service. View hours rose only about 2% in the first half of 2026 compared with a year earlier, even as content spending climbed.

“Overall we’re not growing as fast as I want us to, and we’re working on making that move faster,” said Netflix co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos at the Bloomberg Screentime event last week.

Netflix has noted how engagement can be measured in different ways. For example, its investment in live programming helps spur significant subscription sign-ups, even though it represents a small percentage of watch time on the streaming service, the company has said.

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Los Angeles, CA - November 23: A participant walks past a Netflix sign during the 'Netflix x CicLAvia-Melrose Ave: Stranger Things 5 One Last Ride' down Melrose Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Fans dressed up to ride bikes, walk, and skate down a four mile stretch of the street to celebrate the last season of "Stranger Things'. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Netflix is the king of streaming. So why is its stock down this year?

Some investors are concerned about Netflix’s future growth, causing the company’s stock price to tumble 21% year to date.

But some investors remain skeptical about the company’s future growth. Rival YouTube remains the leader in streaming viewing hours in the U.S. on TVs, representing 13.8% versus Netflix’s 8% in May, according to Nielsen. Netflix stock has also declined 43% compared to a year ago. On Friday, the stock closed at $70.30, down about 2%.

Netflix last conducted major layoffs in 2022 after the streamer reported subscriber losses for the first time in more than a decade. In May that year, the company laid off 150 workers and dozens of contractors and part-time workers in areas including its social media teams. The following month, it laid off 300 people or roughly 3% of its staff.

Recently, Netflix made changes to its games division. In August, the company closed its Hollywood-based gaming studio Night School and said it was in the process of closing its Helsinki, Finland-based gaming studio Moonloot.

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Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

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