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Nicolas Cage says he won’t work with Amazon again over AI dispute

Nicolas Cage of Prime Video's "Spider-Noir."
Nicolas Cage of Prime Video’s “Spider-Noir.”
(David Urbanke / For The Times)
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Cerys Davies
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Nicolas Cage is making it clear — he’s not an “AI-friendly actor.”

The 62-year-old actor spoke out against a tech giant during an appearance at New York Comic Con on Saturday. He alleged that he was asked to sign an artificial intelligence waiver for the television series “Spider Noir.”

Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of $50 billion invested in OpenAI,” Cage said on stage.

“I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it’s like, connect those dots! I’m not a member of their club. I didn’t sign the waiver to let him use AI on ‘Spider-Noir.’ I’m probably not going to be working with that studio again, but that’s OK.”

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Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New York City, NY - May 13, 2026: Nicolas Cage of Prime Video's "Spider-Noir" in New York City, NY on May 13, 2026. (David Urbanke / For The Times)

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The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a Nicolas Cage movie that went missing at Netflix last month. Producer Simon Afram has sued Netflix seeking economic damages of more than $100 million.

The use of AI continues to be a major sticking point across Hollywood. Industry unions including SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild recently secured protections against technology in new contracts. But as AI evolves and AI actors like Tilly Norwood continue to make headlines, it’s still unclear exactly how the industry will be affected.

“Spider-Noir,” which premiered in May, is a “Spider-Man” project that put a 1930s crime-thriller spin on the web-slinging superhero. The show was produced by both Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

Cage’s part as “The Spider” marked his first leading role in a series. The Oscar-winning actor, whose home in Malibu was recently affected by a sinkhole, is known best for his roles in movies like “National Treasure,” “Moonstruck” and “The Rock.”

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Upon its release, “Spider-Noir” received much praise from fans and critics alike. In its first six weeks of streaming, the series earned 2.6 billion minutes watched, according to Nielsen. It was also Amazon’s most-nominated show at this year’s Emmys, with 11 nominations and five wins.

Malibu, CA, - September 09, 2026: A sinkhole is seen from a drone on a street and driveway of a seaside home affected by recent heavy surf on Sea Level Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 in Malibu, CA. An evacuation order was in effect today along Sea Level Drive in Malibu, where pounding surf and coastal erosion opened a massive sinkhole at actor Nicolas Cage's beachfront home, prompting the city to declare a local emergency.(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Malibu residents evacuate after massive, expanding sinkhole opens at Nicolas Cage’s house

Evacuation orders were issued for 31 Malibu homes due to a massive and expanding sinkhole in the driveway of Nicolas Cage’s property.

Last month, Amazon announced that the show was canceled after only one season, leaving much of the industry in shock.

During his Comic Con panel, Cage also said he plans to keep working in TV. He announced that he will be joining the HBO series “True Detective.”

“My agent’s out there somewhere listening,” Cage said. “That’s OK that I’m the first to announce that, right?”

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Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

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