Universal Music Group’s top Republic and Def Jam executives depart as restructuring wraps up

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Several top executives are leaving Universal Music Group (UMG), including the heads of Def Jam Recordings and Republic Records, while other leaders prepare to take on larger roles, according to an internal announcement on Wednesday.

Republic Records Chairman and Chief Executive Jim Roppo is among the biggest names leaving. Hours after news of his exit broke, rival Warner Records confirmed he will join the company as vice chair.

The cuts complete a cost-cutting plan UMG first announced in 2024. The Santa Monica-based music company, which represents artists like Taylor Swift, aims to save roughly $270 million a year.

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The changes hit hardest at Republic Collective, the New York-based group that oversees Republic Records, home to like Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, as well as Def Jam and Island. Along with Roppo, Def Jam Chairman and Chief Executive Tunji Balogun is departing and will stay through the end of the year to help with the transition. Republic executives Jeffrey Remedios and Tyler Arnold are taking on new leadership roles at Republic, and Island Records co-chief executives Imran Majid and Justin Eshak are expanding their roles across UMG’s East Coast labels.

On the West Coast, Interscope Geffen A&M, the label representing Kendrick Lamar, Karol G and Billie Eilish, is losing two A&R executives, Sam Riback and Nicole Wyskoarko. The broader Interscope Capitol Labels Group will remain under chief executive John Janick.

Hollywood Inc. Billionaire investor launches $65-billion Universal Music takeover bid Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman is offering over $65 billion to purchase one of music’s largest labels, Universal Music Group. The label represents Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny.

The U.S. isn’t the only country being affected. Last month, Universal Music Canada let go of nearly 7% of its workforce. More changes are expected in Europe, the U.K. and Ireland.

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“Our consistent success has been built on our ability to anticipate industry changes, act early to better serve all our artists and songwriters, and capture opportunities in music’s fastest-growing areas,” said a UMG spokesperson in a statement. “Our industry-leading investment in artist development has always guided that work and will continue to do so.”

“We’re bringing in new skills and technology and connecting expertise across our teams to deliver greater global impact and greater efficiency,” said a UMG spokesperson in a statement. “Where we have made the difficult decision to remove certain roles, we are deeply grateful for the contributions of the people leaving us.“

UMG’s revenue in the first half of 2026 grew to nearly $7.2 billion, up 5.3% from the prior year’s first half. But the company is still dealing with the costs associated with its $775 million acquisition of Downtown Music, atransaction that closed in February.

Competitor Warner Music Group has spent the past year carrying out its own $300-million cost-cutting plan. These industry changes come at an uncertain time as AI encroaches on the creative field and consumers are turning to social media platforms for music consumption and discovery.