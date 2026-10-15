Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria exits amid major layoffs

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Netflix on Thursday announced its Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria is leaving the company, one day after the streamer began laying off 6% of its staff.

Bajaria oversaw the teams responsible for Netflix content around the world. She joined Netflix in 2016 and was named chief content officer in 2023. She was instrumental in expanding Netflix’s reach internationally and the streamer’s push into live events.

Netflix named former Disney executive Peter Rice as Bajaria’s replacement. Rice was most recently chairman of Walt Disney Television and chairman of General Entertainment for Walt Disney Co.

Advertisement

“Peter is one of the most effective at-scale operators in the entertainment industry,” Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “His business acumen is sharp, his talent relationships are exceptionally strong, and his experience across TV and film is deep and broad. He understands what makes stories resonate, and he’s spent his career helping talent do the best work of their lives.”

Bajaria did not return a request for comment.

“Netflix has fundamentally changed the way stories are made, shared and experienced around the world,” Rice said in a statement. “They’ve shown again and again that they’re willing to take chances on distinctive voices and fresh ideas, and I’m excited to work with the team to help bring even more great stories to members everywhere.”

This is a developing story.