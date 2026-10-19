Why Disney is courting creators to build a deeper bond with fans

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Beneath the watchful eyes of Snow White’s Seven Dwarfs that hold up the Walt Disney Co. corporate offices in Burbank, performers from the Broadway production of “Aladdin” were belting the familiar notes of “A Whole New World” to a sea of raised phones and cameras.

A rapt audience of nearly 70 content creators was filming every moment of the performance for their followers. They were gathered on the studio lot last month as part of Disney’s Somos Magic Summit, a three-day event involving a series of panels and presentations at the company’s corporate headquarters and excursion to the Disneyland Resort theme parks. The goal: to deepen the relationship between the entertainment giant and these key Latino internet personalities.

VIDEO | 01:20 Why Disney is doubling down on its content creators Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Disney is one of the many entertainment giants already investing big in the creator economy. Here’s how it plans to scale its influencer efforts.

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“You grow up watching Disney on TV and playing with Disney toys, and then to see them wanting to work with you, it’s like, OK, like, what is going on right now?” said Natalie Aguilar, a 24-year-old San Diego-based influencer known for making feel-good content online with her family.

As social media continue to act as a cultural megaphone, content creators are now widely seen as an essential part of marketing for companies of all kinds, including retailers and coffee chains.

For Disney, the stakes are even higher. At a time when studios are in a fierce competition for consumers’ attention, Disney is trying to lean into its biggest advantage — its massive and unique fan base. By working with creators, the entertainment conglomerate is trying to build on that loyalty and boost engagement with its various characters and products.

1 2 3 1. Isabella Morello Rodriguez (right) and Guadalupe Espinoza gather with fellow influencers and content creators attend a Disney influencer event on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Anaheim, CA.. Disney Somos Magic Creator Summit is a three-day event at Disneyland celebrating Hispanic and Latino content creators during Hispanic Heritage Month. 2. Influencers and content creators gather to take photos and video of Disney characters 3. Swag provided by Disney to influencers and content creators. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Though Disney has collaborated with creators for years, the company is now scaling its efforts. This year, Disney has already collaborated with more than 6,000 creators, up 30% from 2025. These creators’ posts brought the company nearly 12 billion impressions on social media, Disney said.

“We know that our fans want more,” Asad Ayaz, Disney’s chief marketing and brand officer, said in an interview. “And what creators offer us is an authentic fan point of view in our creative process. Based on where people are spending time and the types of entertainment they’re engaging with, it creates numerous opportunities for us to have an always-on relationship with our fans.”

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Hollywood Inc. With Hollywood in turmoil, Disney is betting its future on its fans At the D23 fan convention last week, Disney unveiled plans for new installments of old stories and expanded roles for creators. It’s all part of the company’s plan to double down on its IP.

At the Somos Magic Summit, held Sept. 27-30, the dozens of creators in attendance had a combined follower count of more than 185 million.

“Let’s be honest,” said Nicole Leo, vice president of creator content and partnerships. “Creators are our best digital billboards these days.”

Following the “Aladdin” performance, creators also heard from ESPN and Pixar executives, played Disney Channel trivia and participated in a spooky “Huluween” dance party. The three-day trip included a stay at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the luxury hotel at the Disneyland Resort, tours of the Burbank studio, an exclusive look into upcoming projects like Disney California Adventure’s new “Coco” ride and the studio’s upcoming animated movie “Hexed,” as well as time in the theme parks.

Influencers and content creators attend Disney Somos Magic Summit. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Disney offered creators a wide variety of future opportunities, including set visits, press junkets and red carpet interviews with talent.

The entire trip resulted in dozens of posts from each of these creators, such as daily vlogs, “get ready with me”-style videos and comedy sketches.

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These creator trips aren’t meant to feel transactional, said Anastasia Ali, Disney’s vice president of inclusive marketing and audience growth. Disney said it didn’t pay these creators to attend the trip, beyond covering their accommodations, and didn’t require them to share a certain number of posts. Instead, Ali said these events are intended to develop a “reciprocal relationship.”

These creators will often get exclusive access to events, where they can make content, and Disney earns more social media chatter. In some cases Disney also has paid partnerships with influencers who promote their products.

1 2 3 1. A young attendee adorns Mickey Mouse ears while making their way through Villains Grove during Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure Park. 2. A content creator records video on their phone and DJI Osmo camera. 3. Content creator Isabella Morello Rodriguez records a video on her phone and DJI Osmo camera during a Disney influencer somos magic event. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

“They’re storytellers of their respective communities,” Ali said. “Our hope is that their audiences ... see Disney as a place where they can bring their families and friends, where they can find their entertainment preferences and that Disney ultimately becomes their go-to brand for all kinds of entertainment.”

The creators, too, see these opportunities as “mutually beneficial,” said Arthur Menezes, a New York-based influencer who was part of the summit.

“They give us access to cool things. We promote those cool things and share them with our audiences,” said Menezes, who has previously attended pop-up events, red carpets and the company’s advertising upfronts presentation. “It’s a win-win situation.”

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Not everyone at the event was a Disney-focused creator.

Isa Kristen, a 27-year-old Austin, Texas, resident, had not been invited on a trip with Disney before Somos Magic.

As a full-time content creator, she always found that when she went to the theme parks for fun, she “would milk the content” because “anything that you post about Disney is going to perform well.”

Content creators record a Spanish guitar performer during a Disney influencer event in Downtown Disney District. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

“It’s this global phenomenon. Not everyone has had the privilege of going to the park because it’s not always the most accessible or affordable,” Kristen said. “Consuming Disney content is not just nostalgic, not just entertaining, but it gives you that sense of belonging.”

The Somos Magic Summit is just one piece of a broader push, as Disney has slowly taken more public steps to engage with creator content.

Disney has inked several content partnerships with major internet personalities. Most recently, Disney announced a deal with sports and comedy group Dude Perfect. With more than 60 million YouTube subscribers, the creators are expected to make content tied to the 50th anniversary of “Star Wars” and the upcoming Marvel Studios film “Avengers: Doomsday.”

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In August, the company announced a new partnership with TikTok that will give creators access to Disney assets for use in short-form videos that will appear on the social media platform, as well as the Verts vertical video feed on the Disney+ app.

At Disney’s D23 fan convention this summer, Disney rolled out the red carpet for creators, hosting a cocktail party specifically for influencers, while executives mused aloud at a panel about how to cultivate them into the next generation of Disney storytellers or even into future Disney Legend hall of fame inductees.

Content creators take photos and videos during a tour of the Walt Disney Studios. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

In the coming months, Disney is planning even more opportunities for creators to get involved, including the Super Bowl and the Grammy Awards, both of which will air on Disney-owned ABC.

By working with creators, Disney is betting that short-form content can help fans discover new franchises or keep them engaged long after they’ve watched the Mouse House’s movies, TV shows and visited its theme parks. That kind of loyalty will be even more critical as the Hollywood landscape shrinks, with the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount into the new behemoth, Skydance.

Various content creators record content during a Disney influencer Somos Magic event at the Walt Disney Studios. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

In some ways, the engagement may seem like a departure from Disney’s reputation for being fiercely protective of its brand. But because so many creators are fans, the company sees its work with them as a partnership and an authentic way to reach audiences.

“When we have these partners that are real fans who care deeply about these characters and these stories, and we can collaborate with them and bring their voice to our fans, I think it’s a pretty special thing that is unique in some ways to Disney,” Ayaz said. “The opportunity for us is tremendous.”

Content creator Sofia Bella records herself as she wins a gift basket and a year membership to D23, a Disney fan club. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

Many of the creators at the Somos Magic event were well aware of the emerging role they play in today’s media landscape. Jackie Gonzalez, a San Antonio, Texas-based creator, said that as more people look to social media, rather than traditional media, it only makes sense that companies like Disney want to have a hand in it.

Companies “are realizing that now, more than ever, eyes are on us,” Gonzalez said. “When influencers influence and tell people, ‘This is what I’m doing,’ then they want to go do it, too.”

That influence rests on fans trusting creators to tell it like it is. A number of park attendees and avid Disney fans said they look primarily to Disney content creators to figure out which new food, merchandise and collectible items are in the parks.

Content creator Angela Aguilar reacts and holds up a sticker that wins her and her family a trip on a Disney cruise during a Disney influencer event in Downtown Disney District. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

Randy Policar, a dedicated Disney enthusiast, said he follows a few Disney-focused influencers to learn what’s going on at the parks.

“Disney can tell me till they’re blue in the face to try this new treat,” said Policar, a Tempe, Ariz., resident who said he visits the parks two to four times a year. “But of course they’re not going to say, ‘This new treat kind of stinks.’ That’s where the content [creators] come in and are honest.”