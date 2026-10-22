Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Comcast to cut cable jobs, take $1-billion-plus charge as broadband losses deepen

The back of a Comcast truck.
Comcast plans to cut jobs in its connectivity and platforms business.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Samantha Masunaga
 and Meg James
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Comcast Corp. plans to cut jobs in its cable, broadband and wireless business and expects to take a charge of more than $1 billion in the fourth quarter. The Philadelphia-based company is trying to stem customer losses and streamline before it spins off NBCUniversal next year.

The company lost 144,000 domestic residential broadband customers in the third quarter, up from 91,000 a year earlier, it said Thursday. Revenue in its connectivity and platforms business fell 2.7% to nearly $19.7 billion.

Chief Financial Officer Jason Armstrong told investors on the company’s earnings call that the charge was related mostly to “transformation efforts.”

Advertisement

“We don’t look at it as a cost cutting exercise,” Armstrong said during the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings call. “This is the ability to simplify in order to move faster, to be more nimble in decision making and, I think, really create capacity to invest for growth.”

Layoffs will be spread throughout Comcast‘s connectivity and platforms unit, which is the company that will remain after the separation. Employees at NBCUniversal are not expected to be targeted in this round, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment. Comcast had about 179,000 employees at the end of last year.

Comcast’s broadband business is under pressure from fixed wireless service sold by cellphone carriers and from satellite internet, including Elon Musk’s Starlink. The company has been responding by bundling mobile service. It added 368,000 wireless lines in the quarter. Its stock was down about 16% this year heading into Thursday.

Advertisement

“To be sure, Comcast has a lot of wood to chop before its broadband business returns to positive revenue growth,” veteran cable analyst Craig Moffett wrote in a report. “But it is our view that the pessimism about cable broadband has gone (much) too far.”

The growth came from the media side. Comcast’s content and experiences business earned revenue of $10.5 billion, up 6.5% from the previous year. That number was aided by the massive box office reception for Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” which has grossed nearly $1.8 billion worldwide. The film is Universal’s highest-grossing film ever, helping push its theatrical revenue up 76.6%.

The company’s theme parks business, however, had a softer quarter, with executives predicting that those trends could last into the first half of next year.

The company said in June that it would spin off its TV, film and streaming business into a separate, publicly-traded entity, which is expected to be completed next summer.

After the spin-off, Mike Cavanagh will become chief executive of NBCUniversal, and Comcast’s former chief financial officer, Michael Angelakis, will return to run Comcast.

Shares of Comcast closed Thursday afternoon at $22.84, up just over 3%.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.BusinessEntertainment & Arts

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She also writes the weekly Wide Shot newsletter about the business of Hollywood. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement