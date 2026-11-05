Carson Daly named co-host of NBC’s ‘Saturday Today’

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Carson Daly is adding a sixth day to his work week as NBC News named him co-anchor of “Saturday Today.”

The division announced Thursday that Daly will join co-anchor Laura Jarrett, feature anchor Joe Fryer and meteorlogist Angie Lassman on the Saturday edition of its morning franchise starting this weekend. He succeeds Peter Alexander, who left “Saturday Today” in March to become a daytime anchor at MS NOW.

Daly, 53, will continue as features anchor of the weekday “Today” and his duties at the reality singing competition show “The Voice” where he is host and an executive producer, roles he has held since 2011.

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“My kids asked if I’ll still make pancakes,” Daly said in a statement. “I told them yes, but I’ll be making them for Laura, Joe and Angie instead. I’m equal parts grateful and excited for this opportunity.”

Daly joined “Today” in 2013 as host of the “Orange Room,” the show’s digital and social media hub. He has since become known for program’s “Pop Start” segment, covering the latest in pop culture news.

Daly previously hosted NBC’s “Last Call with Carson Daly,” a late-night celebrity interview show which concluded in 2019 after 18 seasons.

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From 1998 to 2008, Daly served as executive producer and host for MTV’s “Total Request Live” a popular music video countdown that became a must-stop destination for musical artists including Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Eminem and Christina Aguilera.