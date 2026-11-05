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Carson Daly named co-host of NBC’s ‘Saturday Today’

"Saturday Today" co-hosts Laura Jarrett and Carson Daly.
(NBC News)
LOS ANGELES, CA-JANUARY 9, 2015: Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio
By Stephen Battaglio
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Carson Daly is adding a sixth day to his work week as NBC News named him co-anchor of “Saturday Today.”

The division announced Thursday that Daly will join co-anchor Laura Jarrett, feature anchor Joe Fryer and meteorlogist Angie Lassman on the Saturday edition of its morning franchise starting this weekend. He succeeds Peter Alexander, who left “Saturday Today” in March to become a daytime anchor at MS NOW.

Daly, 53, will continue as features anchor of the weekday “Today” and his duties at the reality singing competition show “The Voice” where he is host and an executive producer, roles he has held since 2011.

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25 years on, they haven’t forgotten. How 9/11 changed these TV journalists’ lives

Five TV journalists who covered 9/11 — Bret Baier, Byron Pitts, Chris Jansing, NJ Burkett and Carson Daly — on what they saw and how it reshaped their careers.

“My kids asked if I’ll still make pancakes,” Daly said in a statement. “I told them yes, but I’ll be making them for Laura, Joe and Angie instead. I’m equal parts grateful and excited for this opportunity.”

Daly joinedToday” in 2013 as host of the “Orange Room,” the show’s digital and social media hub. He has since become known for program’s “Pop Start” segment, covering the latest in pop culture news.

Daly previously hosted NBC’s “Last Call with Carson Daly,” a late-night celebrity interview show which concluded in 2019 after 18 seasons.

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From 1998 to 2008, Daly served as executive producer and host for MTV’s “Total Request Live” a popular music video countdown that became a must-stop destination for musical artists including Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Eminem and Christina Aguilera.

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Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

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