Former Tubi chief executive takes top job at SiriusXM

Exterior view of SiriusXM’s Hollywood office and West Coast headquarters in Hollywood on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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Anjali Sud, most recently the chief executive officer of the ad-supported streaming service Tubi, is taking the top job at the subscription audio entertainment company SiriusXM.

SiriusXM announced Monday that Sud will succeed current chief executive Jennifer Witz, who is stepping down Dec. 31 and will remain in an advisory role through next year.

Sud, 43, has been an independent director of SiriusXM since 2025. In a statement, the company cited her extensive experience in digital media and streaming businesses. She has led Tubi since 2023. The platform has grown to 110 million monthly users and is now a profit center for Fox Corp., which acquired the company in 2020.

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Tubi was recently absorbed into Fox Digital Platforms, a new unit created following Fox Corp.‘s $22 billion acquisition of the streaming platform Roku. The deal was closed on Friday.

Sud previously served as chief executive of the video platform Vimeo.

“I am honored to lead SiriusXM in its next chapter,” said Sud. “Premium audio experiences will be more important than ever to the future of entertainment, and I believe SiriusXM can evolve to lead that future.”

Witz, 57, has been with SiriusXM for 25 years, including nearly six years as chief executive.

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SiriusXM offers live and on-demand programming across music, talk, news, sports, and podcasts, and the company reaches around 255 million monthly listeners across its platforms.

Best known as the satellite radio platform for morning personality Howard Stern, SiriusXM has moved aggressively into podcasting and specialty channels built around personalities with passionate followings including Conan O’Brien’s “Team Coco,” and Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy.” The service also offers shows or channels from such personalities as Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart, Stephen A. Smith, and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. Last month, SiriusXM reported having 33 million total subscribers.

In the third quarter of 2026, the company reported revenue of $1.6 billion for its flagship SiriusXM segment, flat with its year-ago performance. Gross profit increased slightly to $963 million.