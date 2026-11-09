James Gunn and Peter Safran are replaced as heads of DC Studios

Writer-director James Gunn, appears at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” in Los Angeles on Aug. 2, 2021, left, and producer Peter Safran appears at the premiere of “The Conjuring” in Los Angeles on July 15, 2013. Gunn and Safran were named co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios.

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James Gunn and Peter Safran are out as the heads of DC Studios after a four-year run, Skydance said Monday.

They’ll be replaced by Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham, who will serve as president and chief creative officer of the Skydance-owned DC Studios starting Dec. 1.

“James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios and led it through a period of real transformation, resetting the foundation and building a slate we’re incredibly proud of,” Skydance Chief Executive David Ellison and Co-Chief Executive Ynon Kreiz said in a statement. “We’re grateful for their passion, contributions and commitment to this legendary brand.”

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Gunn and Safran will now “return full time to their creative work,” the statement said. Under their leadership, the studio released 2025’s “Superman,” which hauled in more than $618 million in worldwide box office revenue. The recent body horror film “Clayface” has made about $109 million worldwide since its release in late October.