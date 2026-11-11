Look dine-in theater chain to reopen former iPic theater in Pasadena

A rendering of the marquee above the soon-to-open Look theater in Pasadena.

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The former iPic movie theater in Pasadena is expected to reopen in early December under the management of the Look dine-in theater chain.

The theater will be branded under the Look name.

The reopening comes after the iPic dine-in theater chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year. At the time, the Boca Raton, Fla.-based company cited the “lasting” changes in moviegoer behavior after the pandemic, as well as the rise of streaming, as reasons for its bankruptcy filing.

The chain had 13 locations across the U.S., including in Pasadena and Westwood.

Look executives began negotiating with the former iPic owners on the day the Pasadena theater closed, said Brian Schultz, chief executive at Look Dine-In Cinemas. Discussions went on for months.

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“This is a special location, a special theater,” he said in an interview. “It’s just really important to this community, which is a very creative, close community.”

Dallas-based Look plans to restore and renovate the six-screen theater before the reopening, including installation of new sound systems and laser projection technology. The Pasadena location, which already has a bar lounge, will also have a more upscale menu than other Look locations, as well as more intimate service.

Schultz said the company has begun speaking with members of the community to get ideas on how to differentiate the Pasadena cinema from the rest of the Look chain. Look has hired the location’s longtime general manager, as well as at least 25 hourly employees who once worked there.

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“We plan to be there for a long period of time and really make this the shining jewel of the market,” Schultz said.

Look has faced its share of difficulties in the theater business. In February, the chain abruptly closed three of its Southern California locations, a decision Schultz attributed to an inability to come to an agreement with the landlord who controlled the master lease for the trio of theaters.

“As part of the Covid recovery, the industry is in a different spot,” he said. “We would have loved to keep those locations, but it wasn’t economical to do so.”

The landlord for the former iPic theater in Pasadena, he said, understood the different financial realities of the post-pandemic theatrical recovery.

Schultz declined to comment on the financial terms of the lease agreement with One Colorado shopping center owner Perform Properties.

“One Colorado has long been a premier destination in the heart of Old Pasadena,” Mark Ross, senior vice president and head of retail leasing at Perform Properties, said in a statement. “The cinema has been part of that experience. We’re excited to welcome Look and add another vibrant experience for the Pasadena community to enjoy.”

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So far this year, the theatrical business has seen a remarkable turnaround, powered by major blockbusters including Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” and Universal Pictures’ “The Odyssey,” as well as unexpected boosts from films like Focus Features’ “Obsession” and A24’s “Backrooms.”

As of Nov. 8, the domestic box office stood at about $8.63 billion, up 20.6% compared to the same time last year, though it still lags pre-pandemic 2019, according to Rentrak data.