Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Major League Baseball content producers join WGA

MLB Advanced Media, which operates the league's website and app, have allowed its content creators to organize with WGA East.
MLB Advanced Media, which operates the league’s official website and app, have allowed its content creators to organize with the WGA East.
(John Fisher / Getty Images)
Meg James.
By Meg James
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Major League Baseball writers and other content producers have voted to join the Writers Guild of America East.

The WGA said Wednesday that 127 employees of MLB Advanced Media — the content creators for the league’s official website and popular app — are now represented by the New York-based guild for collective bargaining. The American Arbitration Assn. administered an election after a majority of the group signed union cards.

The move marks the first time workers of a professional sports league have formed a WGA bargaining unit.

Advertisement

“The Guild is excited to welcome more workers from the sports industry into the labor movement,” Writers Guild of America East President Tom Fontana said in a statement. “This bargaining unit now has earned a seat at the table with Major League Baseball to negotiate a fair first union contract.”

Bruce Meyer, interim executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association speaks on the field before Game 1 of baseball's World Series, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, in Milwaukee, between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Voices

Shaikin: Why the players’ union can’t just walk away if MLB owners insist on a salary cap

Under labor law, parties in collective bargaining must negotiate in good faith. If the union refuses to discuss a salary cap, the owners could at some point declare an impasse.

In a statement, the league said it did not stand in the way of the organizing efforts.

“MLB worked cooperatively and in good faith to identify the appropriate bargaining unit and to respect the rights of the affected employees to decide whether to unionize,” the league said. “We look forward to working with the WGAE as their new representative.”

Polaroid-style collage of WGA members on the picket line, upside-down picket signs, and a person wearing WGA and SAG-AFTRA buttons.

Hollywood Inc.

The Hollywood writers’ strike is over. Why was it so hard to get a deal done?

There’s a lot of work to do before Hollywood can get fully back to work (SAG-AFTRA, anyone?). Now the industry is left to pick up the pieces of a long and disruptive work stoppage.

Neither side disclosed what workplace matters prompted the group to organize.

The unit produces content for the league’s digital offerings in English, Spanish and Japanese.

Advertisement
Anaheim, CA. - September 27, 2026: Andrea Hung shows off her new Disney swag that her and other influencers and content creators received as they attend a Disney influencer event on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Anaheim, CA.. Disney Somos Magic Creator Summit is a three-day event at Disneyland celebrating Hispanic and Latino content creators during Hispanic Heritage Month. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Why Disney is doubling down on content creators

Disney is one of the many entertainment giants already investing big in the creator economy. Here’s how it plans to scale its efforts.

The effort comes as baseball executives are embroiled in tumultuous contract negotiations with its big league players. The collective bargaining agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Assn. expires Dec. 1, and team owners could lock out players after that deadline if no deal is reached.

The two sides have been tussling over a proposed salary cap, which the union opposes.

A protracted salary-cap standoff could jeopardize the 2027 season.

Times staff writer Bill Shaikin contributed to this report.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsSportsBusinessJobs, Labor & Workplace

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement