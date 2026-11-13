Savannah Guthrie extends contract with NBC News

Savannah Guthrie appears on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, May 30, 2025, in New York.

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With 15 years under her belt at NBC, Savannah Guthrie is sticking with the “Today” show.

The morning show anchor recently extended her contract with NBC News. The network confirmed her extension to The Times on Friday. Her current contract was reportedly expected to end later this year or in early 2027. It’s unclear how long her extension is.

The news combats the idea that Guthrie will be taking a step back from the public eye, after the tragic abduction of her mother, Nancy, earlier this year.

Guthrie first joined the “Today” show in 2011 as a co-host in the third hour and as NBC News’ chief legal analyst. By 2012, she was promoted to co-anchor of the show. Over the years, she has become a key fixture on the No. 1 morning broadcast news show. In addition to covering the daily news, she was among a panel of the network’s hosts anchoring midterm election night coverage and has interviewed movie stars, athletes and presidents alike.

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The “Today” show is currently led by Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, and Jenna Bush Hager. Daly recently expanded his role at NBC News, as he was named co-anchor of “Saturday Today.”

On top of her “Today” show duties, Guthrie is also set to co-host the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside Roker and former “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb. In the coming months, she is poised to lead a new NBC game show, based on the popular New York Times “Wordle” game.

As much of the broadcast landscape continues to morph in the streaming era, Comcast is expected to spin off NBCUniversal in the coming months. The company will then operate as a separate publicly traded company. Comcast already offloaded its cable channels, like MS NOW, CNBC, and USA, into a separate company called Versant earlier this year.

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L.A. Times Staff Writer Stephen Battaglio contributed to this report.